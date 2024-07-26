Two more Vietnamese military officers to join UN peacekeeping forces

HÀ NỘI - The Ministry of National Defence on July 26 handed over the State President’s decisions to two officers who will join the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

Major General Phạm Mạnh Thắng, Director of the Việt Nam Department for Peacekeeping Operations (VDPO) under the ministry, said in order to prepare replacement forces, the department has selected highly qualified officers and organised various training courses following requirements of the UN while sending officers abroad for training.

The two officers to be deployed to the UN missions this time have participated in two major peacekeeping exercises – the Competency Evaluation for Prospective Peacekeeper Programme (CEPPP) and the Việt Nam - India Bilateral Army Exercise (VINBAX) 2023.

He affirmed that, preparations for the deployment of the two officers have been basically completed. The two officers themselves have expressed their determination to fulfilling their tasks.

Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Hoàng Xuân Chiến said that joining UN peacekeeping missions is an honour not only for each individual but also for the Việt Nam People's Army (VPA). Officers of the VPA have affirmed their mettle, will and capacity in the eyes of international colleagues and friends over the past 10 years of Việt Nam's participation in this special humanitarian activity, he added.

Chiến, who is also Chairman of the defence ministry's steering committee on participation in the UN peacekeeping operations, requested the two officers to strictly follow the Party, State and army’s foreign policies, the VPA's disciplines, regulations of the United Nations and laws of the host countries. The officers were urged to quickly grasp the local situation and perform well their assigned duties.

He asked the VDPO coordinate with relevant agencies to select and train suitable personnel to prepare a reserve force for future deployments.

Việt Nam has to date deployed over 800 officers to the UN peacekeeping missions in Abyei, Central African Republic and South Sudan, and the UN Headquarters. According to heads of the UN missions and agencies, Vietnamese peacekeepers have shown strong performance in implementing their assigned tasks with professionalism and discipline, leaving good impressions on mission leaders, friends, and international colleagues with specific, practical, and humane contributions. VNS