Party official hosts delegation of Dominican Republic's MIU Party

HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Lê Hoài Trung hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Friday for a delegation of the United Left Movement (MIU) Party of the Dominican Republic, led by Secretary of the MIU Party's Central Committee and head of its International Department Marthe Pevez, who is in Việt Nam to attend the state funeral of General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

Trung, who is also Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, said the presence of the MIU delegation at this sorrowful time demonstrated the profound solidarity and close bond between the two parties and the people of the two countries.

He highlighted General Secretary Trọng's profound directions to value the support of political parties, progressive forces and the people of Latin America and promote traditional friendship with Latin American political parties in a practical and effective manner in the new situation.

The noble revolutionary moral example set by the General Secretary is a valuable spiritual legacy that inspires and motivates the entire Vietnamese Party, army and people to unite and steadfastly pursue the path of renewal and the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of external ties, as well as the path to socialism under the CPV’s leadership, Trung said.

The host agreed on the need for the two parties to continuously strengthen their relationship, effectively implement key cooperation directions, coordinate their stances and offer mutual support at multilateral forums of international political parties, and expand each Party's foreign relations in the Latin America and Asian regions.

Pevez, for her part, stressed that the MIU always admires and respects General Secretary Trọng’s important contributions and everlasting legacy, not only for Việt Nam's revolutionary cause but also for the cause of building a better new society in Latin American countries, including the Dominican Republic.

Recalling the General Secretary’s political vision, noble compassion, strong will at her meetings with the Vietnamese Party chief, she affirmed that the MIU attaches great importance to further deepening its cooperative relationship with the CPV.

Pevez expressed her desire to effectively realise the cooperation agreement and consensus between the two parties, aiming to strengthen the political foundation and lead the way in promoting comprehensive cooperation across potential areas between the two nations. — VNS