Vietnamese soldiers prepare for Red Square parade in Moscow

April 19, 2025 - 19:58
Việt Nam will send 68 soldiers to Moscow to take part in the 80th Victory Day parade marking the Soviet triumph in World War II.
Soldiers line up for training in preparation for the parade. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Sixty-eight servicemen from the Army Officer Training School No. 1 are in intensive training to represent the Việt Nam People’s Army (VPA) at a parade in Moscow’s iconic Red Square to mark the 80th anniversary of Russia’s victory in the Great Patriotic War (May 9).

The school is conducting comprehensive training to enhance the troops' formation discipline and coordination skills, said Major General Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyễn Văn Thanh, vice rector of the school.

He added this is an opportunity for the Vietnamese soldiers to demonstrate the regular, unified, and powerful nature of the VPA as well as the wish to build peaceful, friendly, and cooperative relations with international friends for common development.

According to Thanh, the training regimen follows a methodical progression from individual drills to row formations, and finally to full block rehearsals. Participants, aged 19-30 and standing at least 1.8 metres tall, were selected basing on their physical aptitude and ability to execute precise movements.

Despite intensive schedule with nine hours of daily training under unpredictable weather conditions with no days off, the Vietnamese soldiers see this a national honour, saying they are striving to complete their mission and showcase the image of Uncle Hồ’s professional and elite soldiers gradually advancing towards modernity, helping affirm the VPA’s reputation and stature in the international arena.

While the first Victory Day parade took place on June 24, 1945, regular annual observances began in 1995, featuring various military units followed by a procession of armoured vehicles and modern weaponry.

At a meeting with Vietnamese Defence Minister General Phan Văn Giang during his visit to Việt Nam to attend the two countries' 7th Defence Strategy Dialogue last December, Russian Deputy Minister of National Defence Alexander Vasilyevich Fomin extended an invitation to Giang and a Vietnamese military contingent to attend Russia’s 80th Victory Day celebrations.

Giang affirmed that the Vietnamese people and military always bear in mind Russia’s support for Việt Nam's struggle for independence and national reunification in the past, as well as its assistance for the Southeast Asian nation's efforts to build and protect the socialist Fatherland.

Defence cooperation is a pillar of the Việt Nam – Russia traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership.

Recent collaboration achievements include delegation exchanges, effective coordination mechanisms, officer training programmes, cooperation between military branches, scientific research, and coordination at multilateral defence forums. — VNS

