Việt Nam – China friendship youth meeting concludes

QUẢNG NINH — The 24th Việt Nam – China Youth Friendship Meeting wrapped up in Hạ Long City, the northern province of Quảng Ninh on April 17.

The event ran from April 12 to 18 as part of the celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and China (January 18) and took place on the occasion of the state visit to Việt Nam by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping.

During their stay in Việt Nam, the Chinese youth delegation experienced meaningful exchanges in Hà Nội, Hồ Chí Minh City, Ninh Bình Province, and Quảng Ninh province, fostering deeper personal connections between young people from both countries.

At the closing ceremony, Secretary of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee Nguyễn Tường Lâm emphasised that the 2025 meeting carried profound significance as it demonstrated the concrete implementation of high-level joint declarations while contributing to raising awareness among young generations about new developments in the Việt Nam – China relations.

Lâm, also President of the Việt Nam Youth Federation, highlighted the responsibility of youth to inherit and continuously nurture the traditional friendship of "comrades-plus-brothers”, a precious asset of the two Parties, States and peoples.

Throughout the programme, youth representatives exchanged experience in youth union activities and movements in their respective countries. They discussed specific directions and concrete actions to organise exchange activities. Participants also explored ways to effectively tap the "red heritage" of both sides to educate younger generations about Việt Nam and China's history of mutual revolutionary assistance.

Editor-in-chief of China youth daily and head of the Chinese delegation Zeng Rui expressed his confidence that as long as the youth of both countries remain determined and continuously strive forward, they will overcome all challenges and make significant contributions to the modernisation of each country and the building of the Việt Nam-China community with a shared future. VNS