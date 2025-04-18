Top Chinese leader’s state visit to Việt Nam a great success: Chinese foreign ministry

BEIJING – The state visit to Việt Nam by Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping from April 14-15 was a great success, opening up new prospects for the building of the China-Vietnam community with a shared future which carries strategic significance, and for the development of the socialist cause in both countries.

It also injects positive energy into the prosperity and stability of the region and the world, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ spokesperson Lin Jian affirmed at the ministry’s recent regular press conference.

This was Xi’s fourth visit to Việt Nam in the past 10 years, and the country is also the first stop of his first overseas trip of the year, he said.

Lin said that during the visit, the top Chinese leader held talks and meetings with Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Lương Cường, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, and attended the Việt Nam-China people’s friendly meeting. Additionally, the two Party leaders witnessed the presentation of 45 cooperation documents signed by both sides and attended the launch ceremony of the Việt Nam-China railway cooperation mechanism.

Both sides issued a Joint Statement on further deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and promoting the building of the China-Việt Nam community with a shared future which carries strategic significance.

The spokesperson stated that as this year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Việt Nam and is designated as the "China-Việt Nam Year of Humanistic Exchange," both sides agreed to continue promoting the bilateral friendship, supporting each other in pursuing the socialist path that suits the conditions of each country, enhancing strategic trust to a new level, building a more substantial security cooperation pillar, and utilising opportunities to develop China's new high-quality productive forces and Việt Nam's new productive forces to strengthen a broader, more comprehensive cooperative model. They also outlined a vision for building the China-Việt Nam community with a shared future which carries strategic significance, guided by the “six major orientations”.

Lin emphasised that China will work closely with Việt Nam to implement the important shared perceptions reached by the high-level leaders of both parties and countries, and inherit the traditional friendship to ensure the construction of the China-Việt Nam community. VNS