NA Chairman meets with China’s top leader in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Trần Thanh Mẫn on April 14 met with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping, who is paying a state visit to Việt Nam from April 14-15.

During the meeting, the top legislator stressed that Việt Nam and China are close neighbours, bound by a longstanding traditional friendship that has been nurtured over generations by the leaders and people of both nations.

He said Xi’s fourth state visit to Việt Nam in his capacity as the top leader of the Chinese Party and State not only underscores the importance attached to the two countries’ comprehensive cooperation, but also marks a significant milestone, opening up a new phase in strengthening and developing the bilateral relationship of being “both comrades and brothers.”

Mẫn expressed his satisfaction with the broad achievements and key common perceptions reached during the high-level talks between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm and the top leader of China. He particularly noted their strategic consensus and comprehensive orientations for deepening the Việt Nam – China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and building the Việt Nam – China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance. He affirmed that the Vietnamese NA stands ready to collaborate closely with the National People’s Congress of China (NPC) to strengthen the role of the two legislative bodies in translating these common perceptions into reality.

The Chinese leader responded by noting his engagements with General Secretary Lâm and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính. He expressed his delight at witnessing the remarkable progress Việt Nam has made in nearly four decades of its Đổi mới (renewal) process and remarked on the solid foundation underpinning the friendship between the two parties and nations.

Xi observed that both countries are entering critical phases in their respective national development strategies. He stressed the need to intensify efforts in building the Việt Nam – China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, injecting fresh momentum and stability into global development.

The Vietnamese leader further asserted that cooperation between the NA and NPC has become a key pillar in the bilateral relationship, offering a strong foundation for its sustainable development. He praised the parliamentary channel for its role in promoting strategic dialogue and experience sharing in terms of legislative, inspection and decision-making matters involving major national issues, therefore helping reinforce political trust and facilitate practical cooperation initiatives between the two nations.

Regarding future cooperation, NA Chairman Mẫn emphasised that the legislative bodies play an increasingly important role in each country’s socialism building and socio-economic development.

He stated that the Vietnamese NA will continue working closely with the NPC through mechanisms such as high-level delegation exchanges, specialised committees, parliamentary friendship groups, and multilateral parliamentary forums. These efforts aim to improve national governance and serve as a vital bridge, bringing the voices of the two peoples closer together, thereby strengthening the social foundation of the Việt Nam–China relationship.

The Chinese leader agreed on the need to enhance exchanges via Party, the NPC/National Assembly, and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference/Việt Nam Fatherland Front channels. He stressed the importance of sharing legislative experience and jointly building a robust legal framework for major cooperation projects, including the construction of three standard-gauge railway lines connecting the two countries.

He expressed his desire for greater experience exchanges between the specialised bodies of the two legislatures in building a socialist rule-of-law state and developing whole-process people’s democracy. He also called for increased thematic legal exchanges, joint efforts to uphold the tradition of cooperation between the two Parties, and stronger people-to-people ties.

Xi also advocated for enhanced multilateral cooperation and effective management of differences at sea to continuously consolidate and advance the friendly neighbourliness, helping promote the China–Việt Nam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

Expressing support for Mẫn’s proposals, Xi affirmed China’s full backing for stronger exchanges and cooperation between the NPCs and the Vietnamese NA. He also welcomed Chairman Mẫn to visit China to further deepen legislative ties. — VNS