Vietnamese, Chinese youth urged to foster bilateral traditional friendship

HÀ NỘI — Đỗ Văn Chiến, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF), received in Hà Nội on Monday a delegation from the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC), led by First Secretary of its Central Committee A Dong.

Chiến praised the outcomes of the ongoing 24th Việt Nam-China youth friendship meeting in Việt Nam and affirmed that, in his current capacity, he would do his utmost to support bilateral youth cooperation.

He recommended that in the time ahead, the two communist youth unions be at the core of efforts to nurture the countries’ traditional friendship among the younger generations via experiential activities and exchanges at "red addresses" and joint visits to each other’s historical sites, thereby boosting communications on the enduring bilateral ties. The official also encouraged increased educational exchange between Vietnamese and Chinese students.

Chiến expressed his delight at the growing traditional friendship between the two countries, especially following the state visit to China by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm in August 2024, the third state visit to Việt Nam by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping in December 2023, and his fourth state visit to Việt Nam on April 14-15.

He noted that the two countries are navigating a world marked by rapid and unpredictable changes. Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and his Chinese guest Xi Jinping, during this April 14-15 visit, are expected to share high-level common perceptions regarding global, regional, and national developments. On that foundation, Chiến said the youth of both countries should be at the forefront of implementing major policies and cooperative efforts to ensure the sides’ resilience and progress amid global uncertainty.

For his part, A Dong affirmed that the two top leaders highly value the role of youth friendship exchanges and the 24th meeting is a concrete step in realising their common perceptions.

He commended Việt Nam’s achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party, led by General Secretary Lâm, taking into account the country’s thriving economy, societal stability, and dynamic youth population.

Reflecting on the outcomes of the 24th meeting, A Dong shared that the Vietnamese and Chinese youth delegations held a forum and agreed to further uphold bilateral traditional friendship, promote the role of youth in each country’s modernisation efforts, and work together to build the Việt Nam-China community with a shared future. — VNS