Ethiopian PM's Việt Nam visit hoped to further develop bilateral ties

HÀ NỘI — The official visit to Việt Nam by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and his wife, is expected to create fresh impetus to develop the Việt Nam–Ethiopia relationship more intensively, extensively and practically, said a diplomat.

At the invitation of PM Phạm Minh Chính, the Ethiopian Prime Minister will be on an official visit to Việt Nam until April 17, during which he will also attend the 4th Partnership for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s correspondent in Africa, Ambassador of Việt Nam to Tanzania Vũ Thanh Huyền, who is concurrently in charge of Ethiopia, said the visit was expected to accelerate negotiations on key agreements in such areas as trade, investment, aviation, science and technology, agriculture and cybersecurity. It also aimed to enhance Việt Nam's presence and image across Africa, particularly in Ethiopia.

She noted that the visit would come as the two countries were preparing to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2026 (December 23, 1976–2026). This would mark a significant milestone, demonstrating mutual respect for the traditional friendship and cooperation cultivated over nearly five decades. It also reflected both countries’ strategic vision and aspirations to advance the bilateral ties in a new stage of development.

Notably, the combination of the bilateral visit with the participation in the P4G Summit underscored Ethiopia’s recognition of Việt Nam's growing role in multilateral frameworks, and its desire to cooperate with Việt Nam on global initiatives addressing climate change, green growth, innovation and sustainable development. This also vividly illustrated the two countries’ proactive, responsible and cooperative spirit in advancing common international interests.

During the visit, PM Abiy Ahmed will meet with Việt Nam's senior leaders to discuss the bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern. He is also expected to participate in the P4G Summit and engage with the Vietnamese business community to promote economic and trade cooperation.

Commenting on nearly half a century of Việt Nam–Ethiopia relations, Huyền noted that political ties between the two countries had always remained positive, with mutual support in regional and global forums.

Regarding economic and trade cooperation, in the past three years, bilateral trade had averaged around US$10–15 million annually. Last year, two-way trade turnover reached $13.1 million, with Việt Nam's exports accounting for $7.11 million and imports $6.06 million. Although the trade volume remained modest, the potential for economic collaboration was substantial. Việt Nam exported agricultural products, consumer goods, and industrial items such as machinery, equipment, fibres and chemicals to Ethiopia. In return, Ethiopia exported coffee, spices and minerals to Việt Nam, including textile materials and leather products.

According to the ambassador, Việt Nam and Ethiopia are both rapidly developing nations with a shared commitment to innovation, green transition, and digital transformation as key drivers of sustainable economic growth.

To support each other in achieving these objectives, the two countries can implement a range of concrete measures. Việt Nam, with its accumulated experience in green transition and digital transformation as well as innovation, particularly in the fields of agriculture and information technology, can share its knowledge and best practices for Ethiopia to adapt to its local conditions.

Strengthening collaboration in research and development, especially in green industries, renewable energy and digital technology, will not only contribute to sustainable solutions but also generate employment opportunities in both countries. In addition, Việt Nam can support Ethiopia in developing a skilled workforce by offering training programmes and scholarships, particularly in high potential sectors such as information technology, modern agriculture and environmentally-friendly industries.

Investment opportunities in renewable energy, high-tech agriculture and green industries can also be further explored, establishing a solid foundation for long-term cooperation between the two nations. — VNS