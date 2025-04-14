China's top leader Xi Jinping arrives in Hà Nội for state visit

HÀ NỘI — Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China, arrived in Hà Nội at noon on Monday, beginning his two-day state visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm and State President Lương Cường.

This is the fourth state visit to Việt Nam by Xi Jinping in his capacity as General Secretary and President of China, and his second visit to Việt Nam within the same term.

Welcoming the Chinese leader at the Nội Bài International Airport were State President Lương Cường; Trần Cẩm Tú, Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat; Lê Hoài Trung, member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Central Committee Office; Trần Sỹ Thanh, member of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Hà Nội People's Committee; Nguyễn Minh Vũ, alternate member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs; and Phạm Thanh Binh, Ambassador of Việt Nam to China.

Xi is accompanied by Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, member of the committee’s Secretariat and Chief of the committee’s Office; Wang Yi, Politburo member, Director of the Office of the CPC Central Committee’s Commission for Foreign Affairs, and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Wang Xiaohong, Minister of Public Security; Liu Jianchao, head of the CPC Central Committee’s International Liaison Commission; Dong Jun, Minister of National Defence; and other officials.

The welcome ceremony for the Chinese top leader and high-level delegation at Nội Bài International Airport featured a vibrant performance by 200 artists from a traditional art ensemble, along with welcome dances by 54 young people dressed in traditional costumes representing Việt Nam’s ethnic groups.

A large number of Vietnamese citizens, Chinese nationals in Việt Nam, and staff of the Chinese Embassy in Việt Nam were also present at the airport for the welcome ceremony, waving flags of both countries and banners celebrating the traditional friendship between the two nations.

The visit takes place in a special context as this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries (January 18, 1950-2025). It is expected to further promote and deepen the Việt Nam–China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the Việt Nam–China Community with a Shared Future that carries strategic significance, elevating bilateral relations to a new height.

Since the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership in 2008, especially following recent historic mutual visits by top leaders of the two Parties and countries, bilateral relations have witnessed strong, comprehensive, and exceptional development in various aspects.

The two Parties and nations have consistently strived to cultivate bilateral ties, deepen and elevate the partnership. Both sides have outlined the direction of “six major orientations” which include higher political trust; more substantive defense-security cooperation; deeper practical cooperation; stronger social foundation; closer multilateral coordination; and better management and resolution of differences.

Taking place less than a year after Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s state visit to China in August 2024, this visit by China’s top leader is a major political and diplomatic event for both Parties and nations.

In addition to the strategic significance and long-term impact on Việt Nam–China relations as both countries enter a new era of development, the visit carries symbolic and practical importance, sustaining the momentum of positive development across all levels, sectors, and communities, and fostering a vibrant, effective, and meaningful cooperative atmosphere.

During the visit, General Secretary and President Xi Jinping is scheduled to hold important talks and meetings with Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, President Lương Cường, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn. — VNS