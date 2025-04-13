Việt Nam treasures ties with France: Deputy PM

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam attaches importance to and wishes to further deepen their friendship and multi-faceted cooperation with France, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn during a meeting with visiting French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad Laurent Saint-Martin in Hà Nội on Saturday.

Sơn expressed his pleasure at the positive progress in bilateral ties, particularly following the upgrade of the relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s official visit to France in October 2024.

He welcomed the growing exchange of delegations at all levels and the expansion of cooperation mechanisms across various sectors, noting these have helped make the comprehensive strategic partnership deeper and more practical.

Minister Saint-Martin congratulated Việt Nam on its dynamic socio-economic development and voiced confidence that the country will fulfill its goals set for the centenary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam in 2030 and the 100th anniversary of the country's founding in 2045.

He reaffirmed Việt Nam’s status as a key priority partner for France in the Asia-Pacific region and shared Deputy PM Sơn’s view on the positive developments of bilateral relations, particularly in trade-investment, which is regarded as a cornerstone of the comprehensive strategic partnership.

Regarding ongoing global economic uncertainties and rising trade tensions, Sơn highlighted Việt Nam’s approach, focusing on “calmness, mettle, flexibility, and creativity,” coupled with a policy of “persistent dialogue.”

He emphasised the Government’s commitment to supporting businesses, improving infrastructure, maintaining open and transparent institutions, and advancing smart governance. This is also an opportunity for Việt Nam to restructure its economy towards green and sustainable growth, increase resilience and diversify both markets and supply chains, he noted.

Both sides agreed to reinforce collaboration in maintaining and consolidating the multilateral trading system and to expand bilateral trade by increasing market access.

They pledged to fully leverage the EU–Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and deepen cooperation in priority sectors, including infrastructure, transportation, renewable and green energy, science and technology, innovation, aerospace, and the development of high-quality human resources, particularly for the semiconductor industry.

Responding to the Vietnamese official's proposals, minister Saint-Martin vowed to push for the early ratification of the EU–Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) by the French Parliament, which would create more favourable conditions for businesses from both countries. He also pledged to support Việt Nam’s efforts to have the European Commission's “yellow card” on its seafood exports lifted.

Sơn called for continued cooperation in traditional areas such as health care, culture, and locality-to-locality collaboration. He urged the French government to support the Vietnamese community in France so that they can further promote their role as a vital bridge of friendship between the two nations.

He also reiterated Việt Nam’s readiness to create a favourable environment for French citizens and enterprises investing and operating in the country.

The two sides agreed to step up coordination at multilateral forums and international organisations to promote multilateralism, uphold international law, and address global challenges.

On the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) issue, Saint-Martin reaffirmed France's support for the stance of Việt Nam and ASEAN regarding the peaceful resolution of disputes in line with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), contributing to peace, stability, security, and safety and freedom of navigation and overflight in the region. — VNA/VNS