NA Standing Committee to give opinions on amending Constitution

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee will give opinions on amending and supplementing the Constitution 2013 and garner public opinions during the 44th session.

The 44th session will be held in two phases, phase one will last three and a half days from Monday to Thursday, and phase two will last six days and a half from April 22 to the morning of April 28.

NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn together with NA deputy chairmen will take turns presiding over the session.

The NA Standing Committee will also deliberate on the amended Law on Atomic Energy; the Law on Science, Technology and Innovation; the Law on Extradition; the Law on Transfer of Persons Serving Prison Sentences; the Law on Judicial Assistance in Civil Matters; and Law on Judicial Assistance in Criminal Matters.

At the same time, the NA Standing Committee will also give opinions on amendments to Law on Economic and Efficient Use of Energy; the Law on Credit Institutions; the Law on Election of National Assembly Deputies and People's Council Deputies; the Law on Enterprises; the Law on Bidding, the Law on Investment under the Public-Private Partnership Model, the Law on Customs, the Law on Export Tax and Import Tax, the Law on Investment, the Law on Management and Use of Public Assets; and the Law on Vietnamese Nationality.

It will discuss the draft resolution on piloting the People's Procuracy initiating civil lawsuits to protect the civil rights of vulnerable groups or to protect public interests; the draft resolution on financial centres; and specific mechanisms and policies to develop Hải Phòng northern port city.

The committee plans to consider universalising education for preschool children from three to five years old; the draft resolution promulgating the rules of the NA session; the draft resolution on piloting specific mechanisms and policies for social housing development; the draft resolution on reducing value-added tax for the last six months this year and the whole next year.

The committee schedules to talk about the draft resolution on tuition exemption for public preschool and primary school students from the 2025-26 school year; the draft resolution on training in specific professional fields and occupations; the draft resolution on removing difficulties and obstacles for projects; the draft resolution on specific mechanisms and policies to remove obstacles for investment projects in the construction of transport infrastructure, and giving opinions on the draft Law on Management and Investment of State Capital in Enterprises.

The committee will also consider and approve the resolution on arranging administrative units.

Regarding decisions on important issues, the NA Standing Committee will give opinions on the source arrangement for debt payment under the Government's responsibility for the Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (SBIC); the adjustment of the National Land Use Plan for the 2021-30 period, with a vision to 2050.

In addition, the NA Standing Committee will consider the establishment of the National Election Council and the election of the National Election Council Chairman. — VNS