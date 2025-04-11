Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Full rehearsal held for National Reunification Day parade with 10,000 participants

April 11, 2025 - 18:10
The grand parade marking the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification.
The grand parade will take place in less than a month, on April 30. — VNA/VNS Photos Sỹ Tuyên

ĐỒNG NAI — A full rehearsal for the grand parade on the 50th anniversary of National Reunification was held in Đồng Nai Province on Friday morning.

Rehearsal participants from the armed forces included military personnel, militia, police and self-defence forces, totaling more than 10,000 people.

The cavalry unit marching in the rehearsal.
The peacekeeping unit marching in the rehearsal.
Armed forces during the rehearsal.
Military forces at the rehearsal.

During the rehearsal, the Vietnamese air force revised the celebratory flyover, featuring 10 helicopters, seven “King Cobra” SU-30MK2 fighter jets, and a formation of the Yak-130 training aircraft.

Aircraft rehearse for the celebratory flyover in the parade.

The rehearsal programme included ceremonial protocols, as well as the parade and marching segments for the grand event on April 30.

Military and police officers at the full rehearsal event.
This is the first full rehearsal of the parade following group training sessions.

In early April 2025, more than 3,300 officers and soldiers from the military and police forces moved from the northern and central regions to Đồng Nai’s Biên Hòa City to train and prepare for the parade. — VNS

Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day April 30

As the coordinator of dialogue relations, Deputy Foreign Minister Đỗ Hùng Việt, who is also head of the ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) delegation of Việt Nam, highly valued the role of the UK as a member of G7 and G20, in regional co-operation.

