Full rehearsal held for National Reunification Day parade with 10,000 participants

ĐỒNG NAI — A full rehearsal for the grand parade on the 50th anniversary of National Reunification was held in Đồng Nai Province on Friday morning.

Rehearsal participants from the armed forces included military personnel, militia, police and self-defence forces, totaling more than 10,000 people.

During the rehearsal, the Vietnamese air force revised the celebratory flyover, featuring 10 helicopters, seven “King Cobra” SU-30MK2 fighter jets, and a formation of the Yak-130 training aircraft.

The rehearsal programme included ceremonial protocols, as well as the parade and marching segments for the grand event on April 30.

In early April 2025, more than 3,300 officers and soldiers from the military and police forces moved from the northern and central regions to Đồng Nai’s Biên Hòa City to train and prepare for the parade. — VNS