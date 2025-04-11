Ministry proposes looser rules on Vietnamese citizenship

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Justice has released a draft amendment to the Law on Vietnamese Nationality, proposing major revisions that would make it easier for certain individuals to acquire or regain Vietnamese citizenship, particularly those with familial ties to Vietnamese citizens, as well as foreign investors, scientists and experts.

One of the key changes in the draft law would simplify the process for minors with a Vietnamese parent. Under the current law, such applicants must meet the condition of having 'full civil act capacity'. The draft proposes removing this requirement for minors, acknowledging the natural connection they already have to Việt Nam through their parentage.

It also suggests easing citizenship requirements for individuals who have a parent or grandparent who is a Vietnamese citizen, or those who have made special contributions to the country’s development and defence.

Such applicants may be exempt from certain existing conditions and would be allowed to submit applications through Vietnamese embassies and consulates abroad, without the need to return to Việt Nam to establish permanent residency.

A particularly proposal in the draft is the removal of the current clause that permits only special cases to retain foreign nationality upon acquiring Vietnamese citizenship.

Instead, the Government would be empowered to issue specific regulations detailing the conditions under which dual nationality would be permitted.

Under the proposed changes, applicants seeking to acquire or regain Vietnamese nationality while retaining their foreign citizenship would only need to meet two criteria.

First, the retention of their foreign citizenship must comply with the laws of the other country. Second, the foreign nationality must not be used to infringe upon the rights and interests of Vietnamese organisations or individuals, or to harm the national security and public order of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam.

For those who have previously renounced their Vietnamese nationality, the draft opens the door for reinstatement. The proposed revision to Article 23 would remove the requirement that applicants must first give up their foreign nationality in order to regain Vietnamese citizenship. Instead, dual nationality would be allowed under the same two conditions mentioned above.

However, the draft also includes a safeguard clause stating that any Vietnamese citizen holding dual nationality would be required to renounce their foreign citizenship and reside permanently in Việt Nam if they wish to stand for election, hold official positions, work in the State apparatus or political-social organisations, or serve in the armed forces.

This provision is intended to protect national sovereignty, political security and the integrity of public service.

In addition, the Ministry of Justice has proposed that all citizenship applications submitted from abroad undergo identity verification by the Ministry of Public Security, to ensure national security is upheld.

Explaining the rationale behind the proposed amendments, the ministry noted that there are approximately six million Vietnamese nationals living overseas, spread across more than 130 countries and territories.

As of March 2025, 229,336 individuals had been granted approval by the President to renounce their Vietnamese citizenship.

Meanwhile, policy shifts in several countries now allow for dual citizenship, prompting many former Vietnamese nationals to seek reinstatement without giving up their new foreign nationality.

Data from the ministry shows that, by March 2025, the President had approved the restoration of Vietnamese citizenship for 311 individuals, including twenty who were allowed to retain their foreign citizenship. A further 7,014 individuals were granted Vietnamese nationality, with 60 permitted to hold dual citizenship.

With Việt Nam entering a new era of global integration and development, the Ministry of Justice argues that the current legal framework does not do enough to attract overseas Vietnamese or highly qualified foreign nationals to contribute to the nation’s growth.

The proposed changes aim to implement the Party’s overseas Vietnamese policies more effectively and create better conditions for return, investment, and innovation.

The ministry believes easing dual nationality rules will attract skilled individuals to support Việt Nam’s growth. — VNS