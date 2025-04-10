Spanish PM’s visit expected to offer good opportunities for cooperation with HCM City: Official

HCM CITY — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s working visit to HCM City is expected to create valuable opportunities for effective cooperation between the city and Spain through concrete projects in potential areas, a municipal official has said.

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyễn Văn Được made the statement while receiving Prime Minister Sánchez at the Reunification Hall on Thursday.

Congratulating the Spanish leader on his successful meetings with Vietnamese leaders in Hà Nội and the signing of several key bilateral agreements, Được expressed his confidence that the visit would inject new momentum into trade and investment ties between Việt Nam and Spain.

Regarding current cooperation, Được noted that Spain has invested in 44 projects in HCM City, with a total registered capital of US$16.2 million. Bilateral trade has surpassed $400 million— a figure that reflects positive relations but still falls short of the two sides’ full potential, he said.

Describing HCM City as a young, dynamic, and fast-growing urban hub, Được emphasised the city’s strong interest in expanding partnerships with international businesses, including those from Spain. He spoke highly of Spanish enterprises’ capabilities and experience, and identified several priority areas for cooperation: transport infrastructure, tourism, digital transformation, port development, clean energy, and people-to-people exchanges.

The Chairman reaffirmed HCM City’s commitment to providing the best possible conditions for Spanish companies to invest and operate successfully, contributing to advancing the Việt Nam–Spain strategic partnership.

For his part, PM Sánchez extended his congratulations to Việt Nam on the upcoming 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (1975–2025). He underlined the significance of his visit to Việt Nam, the first-ever by a Spanish prime minister since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1977.

He shared that his meetings with Vietnamese leaders had yielded important results, including the signing of cooperation agreements across multiple sectors. These agreements, he said, underscored the shared determination to upgrade bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership in the near future.

PM Sánchez highlighted that Spain and Việt Nam are among the most dynamic economies in the world and possess complementary strengths. He noted that Spain was the first EU country to ratify the EU–Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and continues to actively pursue stronger trade relations with ASEAN, particularly with Việt Nam. Spanish businesses, he added, expect to contribute to Việt Nam's and HCM City’s development, especially in sectors where Spain holds expertise.

He also expressed his appreciation to the city’s leaders for supporting the successful organisation of the Vietnam–Spain Business Forum and for creating a favourable environment for Spanish companies currently operating in HCM City.

Earlier on the same day, PM Sánchez attended and delivered a speech at the Việt Nam–Spain Business Forum. — VNS