Việt Nam and Spain poised to open a new chapter in bilateral cooperation

At the invitation of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is making an official visit to Việt Nam from April 8 to 10. To mark the occasion, Spanish Ambassador to Việt Nam Carmen Cano De Lasala sat down with the press to discuss the significance of the visit and the broader outlook for bilateral cooperation.

What is the significance and primary focus of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s official visit to Việt Nam?

This marks the first-ever visit to Việt Nam by a Spanish Prime Minister. In 2027, Việt Nam and Spain will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations – a milestone that highlights the enduring partnership between Spain and Việt Nam.

With this visit, we hope to reaffirm our political commitment to deepening bilateral ties and unlocking the full potential of our cooperation. Spain and Việt Nam are natural partners, with complementary economies. Both nations are advancing rapidly, even amid global uncertainty.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s visit is expected to further solidify and elevate the strategic relationship between the two countries. We also look forward to welcoming a high-level reciprocal visit from Việt Nam to Spain in the near future.

What are the key priorities Spain seeks to promote under the Strategic Partnership framework with Việt Nam?

Spain was the first EU member state to establish a Strategic Partnership with Việt Nam in 2009. We were also among the earliest to ratify the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement. These milestones reflect our strong desire to collaborate closely and realise the full potential of our bilateral relationship.

During this visit, several important agreements will be signed in areas such as investment, agriculture, political consultation, culture, sports and cooperation between our diplomatic academies. These efforts aim to take the partnership to a new level.

This visit also presents a valuable opportunity to explore how Spanish companies – many of which are global leaders in sectors like infrastructure, renewable energy and the circular economy – can contribute to Việt Nam’s economic development.

How can Việt Nam and Spain work together to address today’s complex geopolitical challenges while also seizing new development opportunities?

This visit takes place amid an increasingly complex and volatile geopolitical landscape. In such times, the role of trusted partners becomes more critical than ever.

Both Spain and Việt Nam deeply value peace and freedom, and we share a strong commitment to multilateralism and a rules-based international order.

We are eager to strengthen the cooperation in advancing the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This June, Spain will host the United Nations Conference on Financing for Development. This is an important opportunity for both countries to exchange ideas and coordinate on global initiatives.

Building on past achievements, what is your outlook for the future of Việt Nam–Spain relations?

I believe this visit marks the beginning of a new chapter in the bilateral relationship. Over the years, the two countries have built a solid diplomatic foundation supported by growing trade and investment figures.

I would also like to highlight the increasing people-to-people exchanges between the two nations. Việt Nam is becoming an increasingly popular destination for Spanish tourists, who feel welcomed and inspired by Vietnamese culture. At the same time, interest in the Spanish language is rising in Việt Nam – not only because it is the world’s second-most spoken native language - but also because it offers access to a market of over 500 million people.

This cultural connection further enriches the relationship and lays the groundwork for deeper cooperation in the future. — VNS