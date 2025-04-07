PM chairs meeting discussing measures to adapt to changes in int'l trade

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chaired a hybrid conference on Monday with leaders of ministries, localities, business associations, and Vietnamese diplomatic representatives abroad to discuss measures to proactively adapt to changes in international trade.

In his opening remarks, PM Chính highlighted the rapidly changing and complicated global and regional situation, noting that difficulties and challenges are currently outweighing opportunities. He pointed out that this is not a new phenomenon, citing past difficulties such as the COVID-19 pandemic, regional conflicts disrupting production and supply chains, and natural disasters.

The Government leader also mentioned the new US tariff policy, acknowledging the challenges it poses to Việt Nam's economy. However, he emphasised that these difficulties are not as severe as those Việt Nam encountered in the early years of economic reforms or during the struggles for national independence and the period the country underwent blockage and embargo.

PM Chính affirmed that adversity has always reinforced Việt Nam’s resilience and resourcefulness, enabling the country to overcome obstacles and adapt effectively to global shifts. He stressed that Việt Nam’s growing strength allows it to respond flexibly to both global and regional challenges, quoting late President Hồ Chí Minh’s famous teachings: “Where there is a will, there is a way.”

The PM also provided an update on Việt Nam’s socio-economic development, reporting positive growth despite global challenges. In the first quarter of 2025, Việt Nam’s GDP grew by 6.93 per cent, with State revenue reaching 36.7 per cent of the annual target, a 29.3 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. The country also saw a 13.7 per cent increase in trade turnover and a trade surplus of approximately US$3.16 billion. Foreign direct investment (FDI) reached nearly $11 billion, a 34.7 per cent year-on-year increase.

Progress in social welfare and cultural development was also highlighted, with efforts underway to eliminate temporary houses and ensure basic social security by the end of 2025. National security and political stability have been maintained, while Việt Nam’s diplomatic relations have continued to be strengthened, marked by vibrant high-level exchanges with other nations.

Being a developing country with a relatively small economy, Việt Nam remains vulnerable to global shifts, he said, acknowledged that while the new US tariffs pose challenges, they also offer an opportunity to restructure the economy, diversify markets, and strengthen supply chains.

"We must rise up strongly, not be allowed to weaken, the more difficult it is, the more united we must be, the more we must join forces and be unanimous," he stressed, calling for unity and collective action during difficult times, reaffirming the Party’s unwavering commitment to national independence, sovereignty, and the welfare of the people.

PM Chính urged participants to assess the current situation, analyse the challenges, identify opportunities, and propose solutions to maintain rapid and sustainable growth. He also reiterated the target of 8 per cent growth for 2025, with the long-term goal of achieving double-digit growth, propelling Việt Nam towards becoming a developed nation with high income by 2045. — VNS