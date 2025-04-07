Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

PM chairs meeting discussing measures to adapt to changes in int'l trade

April 07, 2025 - 20:00
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính affirmed that adversity has always reinforced Vietnam’s resilience and resourcefulness, enabling the country to overcome obstacles and adapt effectively to global shifts.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính speaks at the conference to discuss measures to proactively adapt to changes in international trade. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chaired a hybrid conference on Monday with leaders of ministries, localities, business associations, and Vietnamese diplomatic representatives abroad to discuss measures to proactively adapt to changes in international trade.

In his opening remarks, PM Chính highlighted the rapidly changing and complicated global and regional situation, noting that difficulties and challenges are currently outweighing opportunities. He pointed out that this is not a new phenomenon, citing past difficulties such as the COVID-19 pandemic, regional conflicts disrupting production and supply chains, and natural disasters.

The Government leader also mentioned the new US tariff policy, acknowledging the challenges it poses to Việt Nam's economy. However, he emphasised that these difficulties are not as severe as those Việt Nam encountered in the early years of economic reforms or during the struggles for national independence and the period the country underwent blockage and embargo.

PM Chính affirmed that adversity has always reinforced Việt Nam’s resilience and resourcefulness, enabling the country to overcome obstacles and adapt effectively to global shifts. He stressed that Việt Nam’s growing strength allows it to respond flexibly to both global and regional challenges, quoting late President Hồ Chí Minh’s famous teachings: “Where there is a will, there is a way.”

The PM also provided an update on Việt Nam’s socio-economic development, reporting positive growth despite global challenges. In the first quarter of 2025, Việt Nam’s GDP grew by 6.93 per cent, with State revenue reaching 36.7 per cent of the annual target, a 29.3 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. The country also saw a 13.7 per cent increase in trade turnover and a trade surplus of approximately US$3.16 billion. Foreign direct investment (FDI) reached nearly $11 billion, a 34.7 per cent year-on-year increase.

Progress in social welfare and cultural development was also highlighted, with efforts underway to eliminate temporary houses and ensure basic social security by the end of 2025. National security and political stability have been maintained, while Việt Nam’s diplomatic relations have continued to be strengthened, marked by vibrant high-level exchanges with other nations.

Being a developing country with a relatively small economy, Việt Nam remains vulnerable to global shifts, he said, acknowledged that while the new US tariffs pose challenges, they also offer an opportunity to restructure the economy, diversify markets, and strengthen supply chains.

"We must rise up strongly, not be allowed to weaken, the more difficult it is, the more united we must be, the more we must join forces and be unanimous," he stressed, calling for unity and collective action during difficult times, reaffirming the Party’s unwavering commitment to national independence, sovereignty, and the welfare of the people.

PM Chính urged participants to assess the current situation, analyse the challenges, identify opportunities, and propose solutions to maintain rapid and sustainable growth. He also reiterated the target of 8 per cent growth for 2025, with the long-term goal of achieving double-digit growth, propelling Việt Nam towards becoming a developed nation with high income by 2045. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

State President offers incense in commemoration of Hùng Kings

State President Lương Cường, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến, Minister of National Defence Phan Văn Giang, Deputy Prime Minister Mai Văn Chính, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyễn Khắc Định were among those who attended the ceremony.
Politics & Law

NA Chairman meets Russian, Indian leaders on sidelines of IPU-150

They also agreed that parliamentary cooperation between the two countries will further contribute to implementing the Việt Nam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework, thus promoting collaboration between the two countries in the fields of economy, trade, education- training, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom