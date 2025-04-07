Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

PM Chính attends memorial service for Lao former leader

April 07, 2025 - 16:23
PM Chính also held meetings with Party General Secretary and President of Laos, Thongloun Sisoulith, and with Laos’ Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính performs the memorial ritual for former President of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and former President of Laos Khamtay Siphandone. — VNA/VNS Photos Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday led a high-level delegation representing the Party and State of Việt Nam to pay tribute and attend the memorial service for former President of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and former President of Laos Khamtay Siphandone, who passed away on April 2 at the age of 102.

During the visit, PM Chính also held meetings with Party General Secretary and President of Laos, Thongloun Sisoulith, and with Laos’ Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone.

PM Chính leads a high-level Vietnamese Government delegation to pay tribute to Lao former President Khamtay Siphandone.

On behalf of the Party, State and people of Việt Nam, PM Chính extended deep condolences to the Party, State and people of Laos, as well as to the family of Khamtay Siphandone. He expressed profound sorrow at the loss and conveyed Việt Nam’s deepest sympathies.

PM Chính paid tribute to the late leader's remarkable legacy, noting that Khamtay Siphandone had made outstanding and enduring contributions to the development of Laos and to the revolutionary movements across the three Indochinese countries. As a devoted member of the Indochinese Communist Party, the statesman left an indelible mark on Laos’ history.

The PM affirmed that the Party, State and people of Việt Nam will always remember and honour Khamtay Siphandone’s vital role in nurturing and strengthening the special solidarity between Việt Nam and Laos. He expressed his firm belief that the Lao Party, State and people would turn this great loss into a source of strength to further build a prosperous and resilient nation.

Lao senior leaders expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Vietnamese high-level delegation for attending the memorial service. They also deeply appreciated Việt Nam’s decision to observe a two-day national mourning period in honour of Khamtay Siphandone. This gesture, they said, exemplified the rare, faithful and enduring solidarity between the two Parties, States and peoples.

During their meeting, Lao PM Sonexay Siphandone expressed his appreciation for Việt Nam’s long-standing support for Laos, both during its struggle for national independence and throughout its journey of national building and development. Lao leaders and Prime Minister Chính recalled the significant contributions of Khamtay Siphandone to the Việt Nam–Laos special relationship.

PM Chính pays tribute to Lao former President of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and former President Khamtay Siphandone.

The two sides also discussed the current priorities and socio-economic development strategies of each country. PM Chính provided an update on Việt Nam’s preparations for the 14th National Party Congress and shared information on ongoing efforts to streamline the Government apparatus toward greater efficiency and effectiveness. He also outlined Việt Nam’s key socio-economic development goals.

In response, Lao leaders informed PM Chính that they plan to send a high-level delegation to Việt Nam to attend the upcoming 'Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit', as well as the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification.

PM Chính meets with Party General Secretary and President of Laos, Thongloun Sisoulith.

Both sides reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to preserving and promoting the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos. They emphasised that, under all circumstances, the two Parties, States and peoples will continue to nurture this unique bond so that it remains evergreen and everlastingly strong. This enduring relationship, they agreed, should be passed on to future generations, along with the profound affection, closeness, and mutual respect between the two nations. — VNS

