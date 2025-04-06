Politics & Law
NA Chairman calls for joint efforts to build sustainable world at IPU-150

April 06, 2025 - 20:40
The NA Chairman emphasised that no country or society can achieve sustainable development without placing people at the centre of all policies.
National Assembly Chairman speaks at a high-level segment of the general debate of the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-150) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Sunday morning. — VNA/VNS Photo

TASHKENT — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn called on all parliamentarians and nations to take stronger action together to build a just, prosperous, and sustainable world, while addressing a high-level segment of the general debate of the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-150) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Sunday.

Mẫn highly appreciated IPU-150’s themed “Parliamentary action for social development and justice”, which carries great significance.

In the context of the world facing uncertainties, from climate change to inequality and political conflicts, parliaments play a crucial role in supporting and promoting sustainable development to address these common challenges, he further explained.

The Vietnamese chief legislator said sustainable development must go hand in hand with progress and social justice, noting development cannot be considered a success if a significant portion of the population is still left behind.

Therefore, parliaments should work to ensure that all policies aim to narrow the gap between the rich and the poor, and all people, regardless of gender, religion, ethnicity, or social background, benefit from development achievements, Mẫn continued.

In this regard, he said, the Vietnamese NA has been working hard to build a fair legal system and policies, while promoting public participation in policy making and enforcement.

The leader also highlighted the Vietnamese legislature’s efforts in removing institutional bottlenecks to unlock resources, utilise science-technology, foster innovation, promote digital transformation, develop a green economy, and transition to renewable energy, all with the goal of enabling the country to develop rapidly, strongly, and sustainably while ensuring social justice.

“The Vietnamese NA is committed to continuing to work alongside parliaments around the world, with strong determination to realise noble goals, for peace, sustainable and just development, and a better world for all,” Mẫn affirmed.

He suggested that parliaments should focus on improving the legal system, alongside strengthening the supervision of implementation and facilitating the rollout of inclusive, comprehensive, and breakthrough development policies.

People must be placed at the centre, truly reflecting the nature of a people-elected body, with social justice and progress serving as the highest measures of development, the leader stressed.

In addition, it is essential to enhance coordination and cooperation among member parliaments, especially in efforts to safeguard peace and resolve disputes and differences based on international law, Mẫn said, adding the IPU forum can help build a stronger and more effective network of mutual support among member parliaments.

The NA Chairman emphasised that no country or society can achieve sustainable development without placing people at the centre of all policies. — VNS

