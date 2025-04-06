Vietnamese PM to attend memorial service for former Lao President

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính will lead a high-ranking delegation from the Vietnamese Government to attend the memorial service for former President of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and former President of Laos Khamtay Siphandone on April 7, according to an announcement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ceremony will take place in Vientiane.

Khamtay Siphandone passed away at 10.30am on April 2 at the age of 102.

To express deep respect and profound gratitude for him, the Party Central Committee, National Assembly, and Government of Laos, and the Lao Front for National Development have declared five days of national mourning, starting April 3. — VNS