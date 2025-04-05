Đà Nẵng's officials pay tribute to former top Lao leader

ĐÀ NẴNG — A delegation of Đà Nẵng city led by Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Lê Trung Chinh came to the Consulate General of Laos in the city to pay tribute to Khamtay Siphandone, former President of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and former President of Laos, who passed away on April 2.

On behalf of the city’s leaders, Chinh extended condolences to the officials and staff of the Lao Consulate General in Đà Nẵng, expressing deep sorrow over the passing of Khamtay Siphandone.

Chinh described Khamtay Siphandone as an outstanding leader, a beloved son of the Lao people, and a steadfast revolutionary who devoted his entire life to the cause of national independence and freedom, and happiness of the people, as well as the prosperous development of Laos. His passing is an immense loss for the Party, State, and people of Laos and his family. Việt Nam has lost a great friend and a close comrade who made significant contributions to fostering and strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos.

Lao Consul General in Đà Nẵng Souphanh Hadaoheuang expressed heartfelt gratitude for the deep affection and meaningful gestures from the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam, especially the Party Organisation, administration, and people of Đà Nẵng, in honouring Khamtay Siphandone. He emphasised that Việt Nam’s decision to observe two days of national mourning for the late Lao leader reflects the unique and special solidarity between the two Parties and people of Laos and Việt Nam.

In observance of the national mourning on April 4–5, Đà Nẵng authorities have issued notices to all agencies, units, residential areas, and neighborhoods to lower flags to half-mast. During this time, all public entertainment and recreational activities are suspended throughout the city. — VNS