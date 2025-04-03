Việt Nam declares two days of national mourning for former Lao leader

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has declared a two-day national mourning period during April 4-5, to honour the memory of Khamtay Siphandone, former President of Laos and former Chairman of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee, and in recognition of the special relationship between the two countries.

The national mourning announcement was released by the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee, the National Assembly, the State President, the Government, and the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee.

During this time, government offices and public institutions nationwide, along with Việt Nam's representative bodies abroad, will fly flags at half-mast with mourning bands as prescribed. Public entertainment and celebratory events will be suspended.

Born on February 8, 1924, Khamtay Siphandone, who also served as Lao President, Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of National Defence, passed away at 10:30 am on April 2.

A pioneering leader in the Lao revolutionary movement, he played a crucial role in securing the ultimate victory of the Lao revolution and guiding the country toward socialism. He was a close and trusted friend of Việt Nam who made significant contributions to strengthening and developing the two countries’ great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation.

His passing is an immense loss for Laos and the Việt Nam – Laos relationship, according to the announcement.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Thursday sent a message of condolences to his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone on the passing of the latter's father Khamtay Siphandone.

The same day, Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn also extended condolences to Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane and acting head of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Bounleua Phandanouvong.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm is in Vientiane, leading a high-level Vietnamese Party and State delegation, to pay final respects to the late Lao leader. — VNA/VNS