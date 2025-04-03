Party chief to pay tribute to former Lao President in Vientiane

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm will lead a high-ranking delegation of the Party and State of Việt Nam to Vientiane on Thursday to pay respects to former President of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and former President of Laos Khamtay Siphandone, who passed away on Wednesday.

Khamtay Siphandone passed away at 10:30am on April 2 at the age of 102, according to a special communique by the LPRP Central Committee, National Assembly, and Government of Laos, and the Lao Front for National Construction Central Committee.

To express deep respect and profound gratitude for him, the LPRP Central Committee, National Assembly and Government of Laos, and the Lao Front for National Construction Central Committee have declared five days of national mourning from April 3 to 7.

Official memorial services will be held at the National Convention Centre, Vientiane.

Condolences

The Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee, the President, the Government, the National Assembly, and the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee late Wednesday has sent a message of condolences to their Lao counterparts over the passing of General Khamtay Siphandone, former President of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, and former President of Laos.

The message wrote that Comrade Khamtay Siphandone is an outstanding leader of the first generation, a key nucleus of the LPRP Central Committee, an eminent son of the Lao people, and a steadfast revolutionary soldier who dedicated his life to national independence, and freedom and happiness of the people, and the prosperous development of Laos.

His passing is a great loss to the Party, State, and people of Laos, as well as his family. The Party, State, army, and people of Việt Nam have also lost a great friend and a close comrade who stood side by side during the long resistance wars of both nations. He consistently supported the Vietnamese people's efforts in national construction and defence and made significant contributions to building, consolidating, and advancing the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos.

The Party, State, and people of Việt Nam highly appreciate Comrade Khamtay Siphandone’s great contributions to the Lao people’s past struggle for national independence as well as the present cause of reform, and national protection, construction, and development.

The Party, State, Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee, and people of Việt Nam extend their deepest condolences to the Party, State, Central Committee of the Lao Front for National Construction, and people of Laos, as well as the family of Comrade Khamtay Siphandone, according to the message.

"We firmly believe that the Party, State, and people of Laos, along with Comrade Khamtay Siphandone’s family, will soon overcome this profound loss and continue building a prosperous Laos,” the message said. — VNA/VNS