King and Queen of Belgium visit Hải Phòng

HẢI PHÒNG — King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium and a high-level delegation from the European country engaged in a series of activities in the northern port city of Hải Phòng on Wednesday, as part of their ongoing state visit to Việt Nam.

Hosting the royal guests, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyễn Văn Tùng highlighted the flourishing friendship and cooperation between the city and the Belgian Embassy, as well as Belgian organisations and enterprises.

He noted that the Đình Vũ Industrial Zone Joint Stock Company is the first and largest collaborative project between a consortium of Belgian companies and Hải Phòng. This project has played a significant role in enhancing industrial infrastructure and attracting investment to the city, serving as a symbol of successful cooperation between Belgium and Việt Nam, particularly with Hải Phòng.

Tung said the Vietnamese government has approved the establishment of the city’s southern coastal economic zone, which covers approximately 20,000 hectares and follows a green growth model. It will include a free trade zone with special incentives and policies, along with other key features.

He expressed his hope that the King and Queen will continue to support the development of ties between Hai Phong, Việt Nam, and Belgium.

He encouraged Belgian businesses to explore investment opportunities in the port city, notably in prioritised sectors such as green development and logistics, and assured that the authorities will create the most favourable conditions for investors to conduct fact-finding trips, assess the local investment climate, and seek business, trade, and tourism opportunities.

The King pledged to continue efforts to strengthen cooperation with Hải Phng further following his visit and expressed his wish for the city’s continued success.

While in the locality, the monarchs also toured Cát Bà island, the VinFast automobile manufacturing plant, and Deep C industrial complex. — VNS