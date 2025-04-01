Vietnamese rescue team recovers another earthquake victim's body in Myanmar

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security’s rescue team recovered the body of a 17-year-old male from the rubble on Tuesday at the earthquake-hit Zabuthiri town hospital on the outskirts of Naypyidaw, Myanmar.

Earlier, at the same site, the team had retrieved the body of a 14-year-old boy trapped beneath the debris and handed it over to local authorities and the victim’s family.

According to a representative of the team, the 1,000-bed Zabuthiri town hospital is the second location where they have been deployed.

Previously, on the night of March 31, at a four-story guesthouse in Zabuthiri, the team found and retrieved the body of a 10-year-old boy that was also handed over to officials and relatives.

Colonel Nguyễn Minh Khương, deputy director of the Department of Fire Prevention and Fighting, and Rescue and head of the rescue team, noted the challenges of operating in a foreign country, including language barriers, weather conditions, and difficult living circumstances.

However, he emphasised that these obstacles had not weakened the team’s determination to help the people of Myanmar overcome the disaster.

Khương added that the team is working tirelessly, making the most of every moment in the hope of finding survivors, despite the immense difficulties. — VNA/VNS