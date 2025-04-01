Việt Nam invites China, Laos, Cambodia to join 50th reunification parade

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's Ministry of Defence will extend invitations to the defence leaders of China, Laos and Cambodia to attend the 50th anniversary celebration of the National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025), a senior Vietnamese military official said on Tuesday.

The announcement was made by Deputy Minister of Defence Hoàng Xuân Chiến, during a meeting with defence attachés from China, Laos and Cambodia in Hà Nội.

Speaking to the attachés, Chiến said Việt Nam was preparing for the milestone celebration, marking 50 years since the liberation of southern Việt Nam and the country's reunification.

He described the event as a significant political occasion for Việt Nam and would be a shared moment of joy for international friends who provided steadfast support to Việt Nam's revolution, particularly China, Laos and Cambodia.

"Việt Nam always remembers the immense assistance from China, Laos and Cambodia," Chiến said, adding that their participation would contribute greatly to the celebration's success and reflect the solidarity and friendship among the neighbouring countries.

The defence attachés from China, Laos, and Cambodia affirmed they would promptly report the invitation to their respective governments and advise relevant agencies to advance the proposals outlined by Chiến.

During a rehearsal for the parade on March 25 at the National Military Training Centre 4, Minister of Defence Phan Văn Giang said armies from countries that stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Việt Nam during its struggle for national unification had expressed their desire to join the Vietnamese People’s Army in the parade.

"This joy is not only for Việt Nam and the Vietnamese People’s Army, but also for all peace-loving friends globally," Giang said.

"We deeply value their contributions, not only during the war when our country was divided, but even now, half a century later, as that sentiment remains as strong as it was during the struggle." — VNS