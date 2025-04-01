Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese State President, Belgian King tour Thăng Long Imperial Citadel

April 01, 2025 - 13:28
The distinguished guests walked through the Đoan Môn gate (main gate) to visit the archaeological excavation site and stairways railed with stone dragons at the Kính Thiên Palace, which preserve numerous historical traces of the imperial citadel across different eras.
The distinguished guests tour the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường and his spouse Nguyễn Thị Minh Nguyệt, together with King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium went for a tour of Thăng Long Imperial Citadel at noon on Tuesday as part of the latters’ state visit to Việt Nam.

The distinguished guests walked through the Đoan Môn gate (main gate) to visit the archaeological excavation site and stairways railed with stone dragons at the Kính Thiên Palace, which preserve numerous historical traces of the imperial citadel across different eras.

The delegation also visited the Thăng Long Imperial Palace’s treasures exhibition hall, which displays nationally recognised treasures, including precious metals and high-quality ceramics manufactured by the royal Thăng Long kilns for emperors, empresses, royalty, and imperial court functions.

Representatives of the Thăng Long-Hà Nội Heritage Conservation Centre guided President Cường, his spouse and the Belgian royal couple through Việt Nam's thousand-year history via preserved artifacts at the Imperial Citadel, a site that profoundly embodies the historical significance of the millennia-old capital. The ancient architectural structures, architectural remnants, and archaeological artifacts represent an invaluable source of pride for Thăng Long-Hà Nội specifically and Việt Nam as a whole.

The distinguished guests also got detailed explanation about the Kính Thiên Palace, once the most important structure in the ancient Thăng Long forbidden city, where the court conducted its most solemn ceremonies, received foreign envoys, and deliberated crucial state issues.

The Belgian King and Queen expressed their impression of the profound cultural and historical value of the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel, underscoring the significance of preserving and promoting each nation’s cultural heritage.

The tour aimed to introduce the Belgian royal couple to Việt Nam's beautiful history, culture, and hospitable people, thus fostering people-to-people exchanges and establishing foundations for expanded cooperation between the two nations across various domains.

The Thăng Long Imperial Citadel is an important surviving portion of the Forbidden City and Imperial Citadel of the historic Thăng Long capital. This massive architectural marvel, constructed by Vietnamese kings across multiple historical periods, stands as one of the most important monuments in Việt Nam's heritage system. UNESCO recognised the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel as a World Cultural Heritage Site in 2010, symbolising the centuries-long cultural and historical legacy of Đại Việt. The site served as the power centre for Vietnamese kings through the Lý, Trần, Early Lê, Mạc, and Lê Trung Hưng (The Later Lê) dynasties. — VNS

Related Stories

Politics & Law

Vietnamese, Thai officials visit Thăng Long Imperial Citadel

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn and Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, with the two officials' spouses, explored Việt Nam's thousands-year history through the artifacts preserved at the UNESCO-recognised site, which highlights the historical significance of the capital.
Society

State leader offers incense to kings at Thăng Long Imperial Citadel

The ceremony also aims to pray for national peace, prosperity, and harmony, reflecting deep respect and gratitude for the kings and virtuous scholars who laid the foundation for the culture of Thăng Long and the civilisation of Đại Việt, which continues through to the glorious Hồ Chí Minh era.

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Việt Nam, US eye deeper bilateral relations

The Party chief stated that Việt Nam's relevant ministries, sectors and agencies are actively addressing the US' current concerns. He emphasised Việt Nam's commitment to encouraging the import of US products that Việt Nam needs, particularly farm produce, liquefied natural gas, and high-tech products.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom