Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

State leader offers incense to kings at Thăng Long Imperial Citadel

February 06, 2025 - 11:09
The ceremony also aims to pray for national peace, prosperity, and harmony, reflecting deep respect and gratitude for the kings and virtuous scholars who laid the foundation for the culture of Thăng Long and the civilisation of Đại Việt, which continues through to the glorious Hồ Chí Minh era.
State President Lương Cường presides over an incense offering ceremony at Kính Thiên Palace within the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel in Hà Nội on February 6, or the 9th day of the Year of the Snake. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – State President Lương Cường presided over an incense offering ceremony at Kính Thiên Palace within the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel in Hà Nội on Thursday, or the 9th day of the Year of the Snake, to commemorate kings and those who made contributions to the nation.

The ceremony also aims to pray for national peace, prosperity, and harmony, reflecting deep respect and gratitude for the kings and virtuous scholars who laid the foundation for the culture of Thăng Long and the civilisation of Đại Việt, which continues through to the glorious Hồ Chí Minh era.

President Cường offered incense and reported the country's notable achievements over the past year to the forebears.

The leader and his entourage expressed their determination to promote the traditional culture and noble values of the nation, and pledged to continue the legacy of their ancestors, strengthening national solidarity, and building a prosperous, democratic, equal, and civilised nation, while aspiring to a new era of development and prosperity, and happiness for all citizens.

The ceremony also featured a number of traditional rituals and folk cultural performances such as dragon dances, drum beats, and flag dances.

The event served as a meaningful activity to honour ancestors, celebrate traditional values, and preserve traditional customs, while educating younger generations about their roots. It is also a key highlight of the Lunar New Year (Tết) celebrations at the UNESCO-recognised Thăng Long Imperial Citadel relic site. VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Society

HCM City presents Tết gifts worth over $4 million to poor families

The Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committees in HCM City have provided nearly 200,000 gift packages worth about VNĐ110 billion (US$4.36 million) for disadvantaged people and policy beneficiary families on the occasion of the Lunar New Year, the city’s VFF Committee announced on February 4.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom