State leader offers incense to kings at Thăng Long Imperial Citadel

HÀ NỘI – State President Lương Cường presided over an incense offering ceremony at Kính Thiên Palace within the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel in Hà Nội on Thursday, or the 9th day of the Year of the Snake, to commemorate kings and those who made contributions to the nation.

The ceremony also aims to pray for national peace, prosperity, and harmony, reflecting deep respect and gratitude for the kings and virtuous scholars who laid the foundation for the culture of Thăng Long and the civilisation of Đại Việt, which continues through to the glorious Hồ Chí Minh era.

President Cường offered incense and reported the country's notable achievements over the past year to the forebears.

The leader and his entourage expressed their determination to promote the traditional culture and noble values of the nation, and pledged to continue the legacy of their ancestors, strengthening national solidarity, and building a prosperous, democratic, equal, and civilised nation, while aspiring to a new era of development and prosperity, and happiness for all citizens.

The ceremony also featured a number of traditional rituals and folk cultural performances such as dragon dances, drum beats, and flag dances.

The event served as a meaningful activity to honour ancestors, celebrate traditional values, and preserve traditional customs, while educating younger generations about their roots. It is also a key highlight of the Lunar New Year (Tết) celebrations at the UNESCO-recognised Thăng Long Imperial Citadel relic site. VNS