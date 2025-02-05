HCM City presents Tết gifts worth over $4 million to poor families

HCM CITY — The Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee branch in HCM City has provided nearly 200,000 gift packages worth about VNĐ110 billion (US$4.36 million) for disadvantaged people and policy beneficiary families on the occasion of the Lunar New Year, the city’s VFF Committee announced on Tuesday.

During the Tết holiday, the VFF Committee coordinated with local agencies to implement activities to support disadvantaged people across the city.

VFF also collaborated with the State Bank of Vietnam’s HCM City branch to support poor and near-poor households in building new houses or repair old homes.

For the first time, the committee organised the "Spring of Solidarity – Tết of Love" 2025 programme in 273 residential areas across the city, featuring cultural activities, folk games, and support for families in need and those with policy-related circumstances.

The activities include organising the “zero đồng mini supermarket” which provided goods for free, offering Tết gifts, bus tickets and train tickets, and caring for those who contributed to the country, trade union members, association members, the vulnerable and people in difficult circumstances.

The city’s VFF Committee also joined local social security agencies to provide health insurance cards to disadvantaged residents with a budget of over VNĐ1 billion.

It partnered with the city’s Department of Culture and Sports to organise a Tết decoration contest that saw 6,598 participants across the city.

The committee also raised funds worth VNĐ1.6 billion to support disadvantaged residents in the provinces of Tây Ninh, Bến Tre, Trà Vinh, and Bình Phước during the Tết festival. — VNS