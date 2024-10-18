10th VFF National Congress: communications work important to build great national solidarity

HÀ NỘI – Delegates to the ongoing 10th National Congress of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) highlighted the significance of communications work to unite people from all walks of life, thus strengthening the great national solidarity.

Ambassador Nguyễn Phú Bình, Chairman of the Association for Liaison with Overseas Vietnamese (OV), said the association has carried out various events in response to the VFF’s action programmes on the work of the OV affairs over the past years, with ceremonies held across Asia, Europe and America to commemorate Hùng Kings – the legendary founder of the nation being an outstanding ones that help spread the nation’s traditional values among the OVs.

With a view to ensuring legitimate rights for the OVs, the association’s leaders have engaged in the building of related legal documents, particularly proposing the amendment of the Citizenship Law in order to allow individuals who have renounced their Vietnamese citizenship to retainin admist the permission of mutiple citizenship in several European countries, he said. Besides, it signed an agreement with the Vietnam Bar Federation on the establishment of a centre for legal consultation and assistance for the OVs regarding the issues of immigration, residency, marriage and inheritance.

As part of the efforts to promote the association’s roles in the front’s work in the coming tenure, it will enhance coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ agencies as well as the Party and State’s organisations and localities while steadfastly advocating for the development of a roadmap to carry out the voting and nominating rights for the Vietnamese citizens living abroad.

Furthermore, due attention will be paid to the compilation of bilingual Vietnamese language textbook, expansion of online Vietnamese teaching classes and promotion of Vietnamese teaching and learning through folk songs and fairy tales, he added.

Meanwhile, Most Venerable Thích Thanh Nhiễu, standing member of the Patronage Council and Permanent Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS), stressed that the VBS has made efforts to concretise the VFF’s action programmes, focusing on mobilising and uniting people from all walks of life to consolidate and bolster the strength of the great national solidarity in national building and safeguarding the Socialist Republic of Việt nam.

Due regard has been given to popularising the Party’s guidelines and the State’spolicies and regulations among the Vietnamese people both inside and outside the nation, helping create public consensus to successfully concretise socio-economic development targets and ensure defence and security, he added. VNA/VNS