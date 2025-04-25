Vietnamese President concludes state visit to Laos

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường and a high-level delegation of Việt Nam arrived in Hà Nội on April 25 evening, concluding a state visit to Laos at the invitation of General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President Thongloun Sisoulith.

This was the first state visit to Laos by President Cường. The visit took place in the context of robust development of the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos. Both sides affirmed their determination to further strengthen and promote the Việt Nam–Laos relationship in the new context, adapting to the practical needs and realities of each country.

This is also a meaningful visit, and an opportunity for the two Parties and two countries to review the tradition of close ties and the "unique" loyal relationship between Việt Nam and Laos.

During the visit, the Vietnamese President held talks with General Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee and President Thongloun Sisoulith and met with President of the Lao National Assembly Saysomphone Phomvihane and Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone.

Sisoulith highly appreciated Cường’s first visit to Laos in his new role, affirming that the trip demonstrates the high regard the Vietnamese Party, State, and President Cường himself to the Việt Nam–Laos relationship.

This visit marks an important milestone, contributing to deepening ties between the two Parties and countries in an effective and practical manner, for the sake of national construction and defence in each nation, he said.

During their meetings, the two sides exchanged views and reached consensus on major orientations for the development of bilateral ties in the coming time. They agreed to strengthen their close, trustworthy political relationship, maintain regular visits at all levels, and promote people-to-people exchanges in diverse and flexible forms.

Both sides reaffirmed that they attach the highest importance and priority to consolidating and enhancing the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos, considering it an invaluable asset and a vital factor for the success of each country’s revolutionary cause.

They also agreed on the need to explore new and breakthrough approaches to enhance the effectiveness of cooperation in areas such as the economy, culture, science, and technology, leveraging each country's strength and potential.

President Cường also met with several former senior Lao leaders, held a working session with the Vietnamese Embassy, met with representatives of Vietnamese associations, entrepreneurs, intellectuals, and the Vietnamese community in Laos and took part in several other important activities.

A highlight of the visit was the attendance of President Cường and General Secretary, President Sisoulith in the Việt Nam–Laos friendship exchange programme themed "Việt Nam - Laos, our two countries' love is deeper than the Red River- Mekong River."

The event saw the participation of war veterans and representatives of generations of Lao students who had studied in Việt Nam, as well as Vietnamese students currently studying in Laos. It served as a vivid testament to the enduring solidarity, profound friendship, and deep-rooted ties between the two Parties and peoples of the two countries. — VNS