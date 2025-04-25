After 50 years, Việt Nam recalls historic war-ending broadcast

HÀ NỘI — Fifty years ago, Vietnam News Agency (VNA) broadcast the first victory announcement, a pivotal moment in the nation's history, heralding the war's end and the country's reunification.

At noon on April 30, 1975, firecrackers echoed at the VNA headquarters at 5 Lý Thường Kiệt Street in Hà Nội as the Secretariat authorised the news agency to signal the triumph with celebratory bursts.

The historic bulletin declared: "At exactly 11.30am on April 30, 1975, the flags of the Provisional Revolutionary Government of the Republic of South Vietnam flew atop the puppet regime’s Presidential Palace and across the city. Sài Gòn, renamed HCM City, has been completely liberated." — VNS