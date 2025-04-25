Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

After 50 years, Việt Nam recalls historic war-ending broadcast

April 25, 2025 - 12:07
The Vietnam News Agency’s historic broadcast on April 30, 1975, declared the fall of Sài Gòn and the country’s reunification. Half a century later, the moment is remembered as a turning point in national history.
The first page of the victory bulletin. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Fifty years ago, Vietnam News Agency (VNA) broadcast the first victory announcement, a pivotal moment in the nation's history, heralding the war's end and the country's reunification.

At noon on April 30, 1975, firecrackers echoed at the VNA headquarters at 5 Lý Thường Kiệt Street in Hà Nội as the Secretariat authorised the news agency to signal the triumph with celebratory bursts.

The second page of the victory bulletin. — VNA/VNS Photo

The historic bulletin declared: "At exactly 11.30am on April 30, 1975, the flags of the Provisional Revolutionary Government of the Republic of South Vietnam flew atop the puppet regime’s Presidential Palace and across the city. Sài Gòn, renamed HCM City, has been completely liberated." — VNS

People gather in front of VNA's headquarters at 5 Lý Thường Kiệt Street to listen to the news of victory on April 30, 1975. — VNA/VNS Photo

Politics & Law

April 30, 1975 marks triumph of Việt Nam’s culture, tradition, history: Cuban researcher

Ruvislei González, a senior researcher at Cuba's Centre for International Policy Studies, said that the victory 50 years ago marked a glorious chapter in the history of struggling for a unified Việt Nam. With this event, the mission to completely liberate the South and reunify the country was accomplished, opening a new era of independence and laying the foundation for building a country towards development and prosperity.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam, China boost front work cooperation

Việt Nam regards the development of relations with China as a consistent guideline, a natural and strategic choice, and a top priority in its foreign policy. It supports a strong and growing China that plays an active role in promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and the world.
Politics & Law

Vietnamese State leader offers flowers in tribute to late Lao President

Placing the wreath at the statue of the revered Lao leader, President Lương Cường reaffirmed the profound respect and enduring gratitude of the Vietnamese Party, State, and people for President Kaysone Phomvihane’s pivotal role in building, preserving, and strengthening the unique and time-honoured Việt Nam–Laos relationship, an invaluable legacy for both nations.
Politics & Law

Slovak universities always open doors to Vietnamese students: Official

Vietnamese Ambassador to Slovakia Phạm Trường Giang thanked Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Slovak National Council (Parliament) Marian Kery for his personal contributions to promoting relations between the two countries and for his ongoing support for Việt Nam in general and the Vietnamese community in Slovakia in particular.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam affirms national position on international arena

Professor Chu Hoàng Long, Director of the Việt Nam Policy Research Centre at the Australian National University, said from a nation ravaged by war and once among the poorest in the world, Việt Nam has risen robustly to assert itself as a dynamic and responsible nation on the international arena.

