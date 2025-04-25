Việt Nam, Belarus seek ways to enhance ties at political consultation

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng and Belarusian First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs S. Lukashevich co-chaired the 4th Việt Nam – Belarus political consultation in Minsk on Thursday, discussing measures to enhance bilateral relations as well as international and regional issues of common interest.

At the event, the Belarusian diplomat said he admired Việt Nam's development achievements over the recent past and acknowledged the country's increasingly significant role and position in the international arena.

Both sides expressed their delight at the positive development of the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, particularly following the official visit to Việt Nam by Belarusian Prime Minister R. Golovchenko in December 2023 and the meeting between Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Belarusian President A. Lukashenko in October 2024. The two countries have maintained exchanges via all channels, including Party, State, National Assembly, ministries, departments, and localities, contributing to strengthening political trust.

They concurred to continue promoting delegation exchanges and regular contacts, while closely coordinating and supporting each other at multilateral forums, laying the groundwork for strong and sustainable cooperation in other areas. They committed to coordinating with competent agencies to prepare for upcoming high-level visits between the two countries.

Welcoming the successful organisation of the 16th session of the Việt Nam – Belarus Intergovernmental Committee for Economic, Trade, and Scientific-Technical Cooperation in Hà Nội earlier this month, and noting the positive trend in trade exchange, the Deputy FMs held that the current trade turnover remains modest compared to the potential and aspirations of both sides. Against the backdrop, they agreed to encourage relevant ministries, agencies, and businesses to strengthen connections, expand investment and business opportunities, and increase market access for each other's goods.

Hằng and Lukashevich praised the signing of the visa exemption agreement for citizens of the two countries and encouraged airlines to consider establishing direct flights to promote tourism, investment, trade, and people-to-people exchanges. They also noted significant potential for cooperation in science – technology, innovation, agriculture, manufacturing, culture, and sports. Hằng requested Belarus to increase full scholarships for Vietnamese students.

Touching on the cooperation between the two foreign ministries, they were unanimous to maintain regular political consultation mechanism and meetings between leaders of the two ministries to promote the bilateral relations.

On international and regional issues, both deputy ministers shared their assessments of the regional and global situation, agreeing that Việt Nam and Belarus should be consistent with their foreign policies of independence, self-reliance, balance, diversification and multilateralisation of external relations. They said the two countries should coordinate closely in international organisations and multilateral forums, striving for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

They also stressed that disputes should be resolved by peaceful means in accordance with fundamental principles of international law and the UN Charter, and agreed to continue considering mutual support for participation in multilateral institutions, especially within the UN framework.

While staying in Belarus from April 23-24, Hằng paid a courtesy call on Minister of Foreign Affairs M. Ryzhenkov, who valued the results of the political consultation as an important mechanism for coordinating cooperation between the two countries. Ryzhenkov affirmed that the Belarusian ministry will do its utmost to promote the relations with Việt Nam and make meticulous preparations for the upcoming high-level visits between the two countries.

He affirmed that Việt Nam is one of Belarus's most important partners in the region and expressed his desire to elevate the bilateral ties to new heights.

Hằng, for her part, pledged close coordination with the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant agencies of both sides to strengthen the Việt Nam – Belarus ties for the benefit of the two countries’ people as well as for peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world. — VNS