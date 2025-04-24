Foreign ministry responds to report on Trump's barring US officials from attending April 30 celebrations

HÀ NỘI — At the invitation of Việt Nam, international delegates will participate in the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification on April 30, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng confirmed at a regular press briefing yesterday in Hà Nội.

These include delegations led by high-level leaders, political parties, international organisations, peace movements and anti-war movements, including those from the US.

Asked about The New York Times’ report that the administration of US President Donald Trump has barred American diplomats from taking part in the event, the MoFA spokesperson responded that they have not received further verification with regards to the information provided in the US publication's article.

"Việt Nam’s victory on April 30, 1975 is a victory of human conscience and righteousness, one that put an end to the losses and sufferings, for not only the people of Việt Nam, but also to countless American families," Hằng remarked.

Over the past years, tremendous efforts by generations of people from both Việt Nam and the US have been made in order to develop these relations as they stand today.

“The April 30 anniversary is an occasion to honour the values of benevolence, of peace, of reconciliation and in the spirit of putting the past aside and striving towards the future,” said the MoFA spokesperson.

“The ever-flourishing ties between Việt Nam and the US are in line with the interests and common aspiration of the two peoples, and contribute to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.”

Việt Nam and the US normalised and established diplomatic relations in 1995. They further upgraded their ties to a Comprehensive Partnership in 2003 and most recently to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace, Cooperation and Sustainable Development in 2023.

Responding to questions about the participation of military troops from Laos, Cambodia and China in the parade next week, Hằng said the anniversary is an event of special importance, not only for the Vietnamese but also for international friends who supported Việt Nam in its past struggle for national independence.

“This is particularly true for Laos, Cambodia and China – the three neighbouring countries with a long-standing traditional friendship and bonds with Việt Nam,” said Hằng.

“We are much elated for the participation of military members and officials from China, Laos and Cambodia during this anniversary, representing the solidarity, friendship and ever closer cooperation between Việt Nam and other countries.”

Solar import tariffs

Regarding the announcement from the US Department of Commerce imposing steep tariffs on solar imports from several Southeast Asian countries, including Việt Nam, the MoFA spokesperson affirmed Việt Nam’s willingness to discuss the matter with relevant US authorities.

According to the US announcement, the duties imposed on solar energy companies from Việt Nam range between 120.69 per cent and 813.92 per cent.

“Việt Nam stands ready to discuss with relevant US authorities to address any bottlenecks and make sure that relevant information is perceived in an objective and fair manner, in line with international norms and standards, so as to better facilitate bilateral trade, economy and investment cooperation,” said Hằng.

“We pledge to maintain our efforts to further promote the trade activities in a fair and transparent manner, while also striving to protect the legitimate rights of businesses currently operating and investing in Việt Nam.” — VNS