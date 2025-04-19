PM encourages forces ahead of 50th reunification anniversary parade

ĐỒNG NAI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính paid a visit to the southern province of Đồng Nai on April 19 to inspect and encourage military, militia, and police forces preparing for the grand parade commemorating the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30).

The parade will feature 25 military and militia formations and 17 police formations, with more than 13,000 personnel from all services and branches of the Vietnam People’s Army, People’s Public Security, and militia forces.

PM Chính visited the military and militia groups that are rehearsing in Biên Hòa City, and later the police force that is in training in Long Thành District.

The PM was moved to learn that the forces have undergone nearly five months of arduous and persistent training, acknowledging numerous challenges that they have overcome, including harsh weather and separation from their families. Despite the obstacles, the forces have maintained a strong sense of responsibility, determination, and solidarity as well as strived to fulfil their assigned tasks.

He commended the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence for their close leadership and direction of the parade. The parade subcommittee has effectively organised the selection and training of the forces while ensuring necessary provisions and benefits for all participants.

The people are eagerly waiting to relive the joyful and proud atmosphere of those April days 50 years ago through this anniversary celebration and parade, he said, adding they also look forward to witnessing the maturity and strength of the Vietnamese armed forces, and take pride in the years of brave resistance and nation-building.

To ensure the success of the parade, PM Chính urged the forces to embody "five premier principles" – most thorough preparation, best spirit, most beautiful movements, most effective coordination, and most attentive logistical support.

He expressed his confidence that the parade forces will excellently fulfil their mission on this momentous national occasion, demonstrating patriotism and profound gratitude to the previous generations.

The Government leader ordered close coordination among the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Defence, other ministries, agencies, the HCM City People's Committee, and relevant localities, ensuring that everything proceeds in line with the plan.

Simultaneously, measures must be put in place to guarantee absolute security and safety for all anniversary activities. — VNS