Defence minister praises Reunification Day parade practices

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Defence, General Phan Văn Giang acknowledged and congratulated the efforts of all forces participating in the joint parade and march on the 50th Anniversary of the South Liberation and National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975).

Inspecting the parade rehearsal held at the National Centre for Military Training No.4 in Hà Nội on Tuesday, he stated that this was an honourable mission and glorious responsibility.

The general said that for the 50th anniversary celebration, armies from other countries also asked to join the Việt Nam People's Army in the parade.

“The joy is not only for Việt Nam, the Vietnamese people and the heroic Việt Nam People's Army, but also for all peace-loving people around the world. This is something we highly appreciate and acknowledge, not only when we were still at war and the country was divided into two regions, but now that the country has been at peace after half a century,” General Giang said.

Asking that agencies, soldiers and civilians learn from the problems that remain, the defence chief noted that all issues can be overcome with determination.

Military members participating in the parade and march must continue to actively practice and master the movements, according to the tasks for each force.

They should overcome all difficulties, take full advantage of the time to practice and strictly enforce discipline.

The general emphasised that all efforts are recognised for their utmost spirit and determination. At the same time, he assigned relevant agencies to review and ensure timely and appropriate rewards for the march participants. — VNS