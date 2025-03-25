Deputy PM proposes strengthening Việt Nam-Singapore economic cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Singapore should tighten collaboration on science, technology and innovation, and strengthen the connection between private enterprises to participate in global value chains so as to promote economic cooperation, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng said on Tuesday.

Welcoming Singaporean Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng in Hà Nội, Dũng affirmed that the upgrade of the bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the official visit to Singapore by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm in early March serves as a solid foundation toward a new height, based on political trust and strategic confidence, enhancing the two countries' collaboration across all areas, particularly in the fields of economy, finance, and investment.

Singapore is currently a major partner of Việt Nam in terms of trade, economy, and investment. In 2024, two-way trade reached US$10.3 billion, marking a year-on-year increase of 14.7 per cent. Singapore is the largest ASEAN investor and ranks second among 147 countries and territories pouring capital into Việt Nam. Singapore has a total of 3,915 valid investment projects totaling over $83 billion. Businesses from Singapore have invested in 18 out of the 21 sectors and are present in 54 out of the 63 cities and provinces of Việt Nam.

The two sides have jointly built many legal frameworks and mechanisms for bilateral, regional, and multilateral cooperation. They are both members of various trade agreements, such as the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

The Deputy PM praised the effective operations of 18 Việt Nam-Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIP) across Việt Nam, which have effectively met its development needs. He emphasised the need to upgrade and develop new-generation VSIPs with a focus on sustainability, innovation, and enhancing environmental and social responsibility.

He said that recently, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm signed a significant policy aimed at creating breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation. The policy focuses on developing a digital government, digital economy, digital society, digital citizens, and a high-level digital cultural industry, which is considered crucial elements for the nation’s development and key to Việt Nam's growth in the new era.

The Deputy PM said he is confident that the Việt Nam-Singapore Innovation Talent Exchange Programme (ITX) will be effectively implemented in the near future, providing opportunities for young workers from both countries to hone their skills, share knowledge, and gain practical experience in diverse work environments. He urged the relevant ministries and agencies from both sides to continue discussions and agree on the procedures and plans for quick implementation of the programme.

Dũng also praised the collaboration between the Việt Nam Innovation Centre and Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research, calling for even stronger ties and the development of concrete programmes and products that will turn commitments into tangible support for businesses in both countries.

Tan highlighted the strong foundations for continued growth in economic, investment, and trade cooperation between Singapore and Việt Nam. The Việt Nam-Singapore Connectivity Framework Agreement is driving bilateral cooperation across five key areas - energy transformation, sustainable development, infrastructure, digital technology, and innovation, he noted. These areas are expected to significantly boost bilateral economic ties in the coming years.

He underscored that economic collaboration remains central to the comprehensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and Singapore and is a key focus for further growth. — VNA/VNS