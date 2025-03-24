HCM City gives top priority to developing Việt Nam-Laos relations: official

HCM CITY — The Party organisation, government, and people of HCM City consistently give the highest priority to the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos, particularly the relationship between HCM City and its twinned Lao localities, said Permanent Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyễn Thanh Nghị.

During a visit to the Lao Consulate General in HCM City on Monday on the occasion of the 70th founding anniversary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) (March 22, 1955 - 2025), Nghị spoke highly of the significant and comprehensive achievements that the Party, State, and people of Laos have made over the past 70 years.

Under the sound leadership of the LPRP, the Lao people have overcome numerous challenges and achieved great victories of historic significance in their struggle for national liberation, as well as in building, protecting, and developing the country.

The HCM City official affirmed the city’s consistent commitment to fostering strong relationships with localities in Laos. It always strongly supports Laos' comprehensive renewal efforts and is confident that under the leadership of the LPRP, the Lao people will reap even greater successes in their reforms as well as in realising the goals set forth in the 11th Party National Congress.

Nghị also noted that HCM City will remain committed to deepening cooperation across all fields with Laos.

Lao Consul General in HCM City Phonesy Bounmixay expressed his delight at the positive development of the two countries' ties. He also thanked the Party, State and people of Việt Nam, particularly HCM City, for their effective support for Laos' past struggle for independence and current development efforts.

The Lao diplomat said he appreciated the cooperation results between HCM City and Lao ministries, sectors, and localities.

He expressed his hope that in the coming time, HCM City will expand its cooperation with Laos, particularly in education and human resources training, and strengthen people-to-people exchanges, especially among the youth, to further solidify the enduring friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Việt Nam. — VNS