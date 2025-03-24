Việt Nam-Singapore relations poised for new heights

SINGAPORE — Following the official upgrade of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership on March 12, the visit to Việt Nam by Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong just over a week later has drawn significant public attention.

According to experts in Singapore, PM Wong's visit to Việt Nam from March 25-26 reflects high expectations for the substantive relationship between the two nations.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency's correspondent in Singapore, Professor Vũ Minh Khương from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore said the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, coupled with PM Wong's upcoming visit, demonstrates Singapore's strong expectations for the partnership.

According to him, this optimism is fueled by Việt Nam's impressive transformation as it turns challenges into major advantages, particularly in improving institutional frameworks, embracing science and technology, and achieving remarkable economic growth.

Khương noted that the timing of PM Wong’s visit signals Singapore’s confidence in the significant value this partnership can deliver. With Singapore’s upcoming general elections, a pivotal event for the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) and the Singaporean people, the visit also demonstrates that strengthening ties with Việt Nam has become a strategic priority of the city-state in 2025 and beyond, he added.

The scholar highly valued Việt Nam-Singapore ties in the broader context of ASEAN and global developments. He stressed the importance of enhancing resilience amid global uncertainties.

Both countries should prioritise regular consultations and practical solutions to improve labour productivity, competitiveness, digital and green economies, logistics, and maritime cooperation.

He said he hopes that Việt Nam and Singapore will emerge as prominent examples of success not only in Southeast Asia but also globally.

Professor Bilveer Singh, Deputy Head of the Department of Political Science at the National University of Singapore, remarked that PM Wong’s visit clearly demonstrates Singapore's goodwill to promote bilateral relations.

Singh said frequent high-level visits foster comprehensive mutual understanding, particularly regarding each country’s priorities, adding that the visit reaffirms the positive tradition in Việt Nam-Singapore relations: maintaining close ties and working together to develop a more substantive and effective partnership. VNS