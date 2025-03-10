Việt Nam – Singapore relations poised for breakthrough: Singaporean MP



SINGAPORE – The Việt Nam – Singapore ties are expected to witness a new breakthrough as both nations are preparing to celebrate significant milestones this year – Việt Nam’s 80th National Day and Singapore’s 60th Independence Day, according to Member of Parliament, Mayor of North East District Desmond Choo.

He told the Vietnam News Agency that the bilateral relations are advancing towards a crucial development phase, with efforts having been made to consolidate the people-to-people ties and enhance economic and political cooperation. Singapore has made substantial investments in Việt Nam, including the Việt Nam – Singapore Industrial Parks which have created opportunities for Singaporean and ASEAN investors in the country.

Both countries aim to elevate the bilateral relations, particularly in the domains of technology, digital partnerships, and renewable energy which are critical issues not only for the two ASEAN nations but also for the whole region.

Desmond expressed his hope that Việt Nam and Singapore could work together to handle common challenges and develop stronger solutions, contributing to sustainable development for countries throughout the region.

Touching on the areas that the two countries could focus to promote future cooperation potential, he suggested strengthening people-to-people diplomacy, helping people from both countries, across various levels from senior officials to students, to gain deeper understanding of each other's culture and business practices.

He added that the second major area where Việt Nam and Singapore could enhance cooperation is technology and digitalisation, expressing his hope for increased collaboration with Vietnamese companies and support for Singaporean businesses to expand operation into Việt Nam to leverage the country’s abundant human resources, especially in the technology sector. VNS