Việt Nam-Indonesia bilateral ties ready for enhancement: Ambassador

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Indonesia are set to bring their bilateral relationship to a new level, Indonesian Ambassador to Việt Nam Denny Abdi said ahead of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s state visit to Indonesia from March 9-11 at the invitation of Indonesian President and President of the Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra) Prabowo Subianto.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Ambassador Abdi highlighted the remarkable progress in bilateral ties over the past 70 years, underpinned by high-level visits and growing economic cooperation. He noted that last year saw visits by both Indonesian President Joko Widodo and then President-elect Prabowo Subianto to Việt Nam.

Trade between the two nations reached US$16.7 billion in 2024, doubling the 2020 figure and coming closer to the target of $18 billion by 2028, a goal expected to be achieved ahead of schedule.

Beyond trade, cooperation has expanded into education, with partnerships between universities, students, and teachers. The two countries also collaborated in building a mosque in Long Xuyên District, the Mekong Delta province of An Giang, fostering community ties and creating opportunities in the Halal industry.

Ambassador Abdi also noted the completion of negotiations on the delimitation of the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) between the two countries, which promises tangible benefits for both nations.

Regarding the significance of Lâm's visit, the diplomat described it as the first by a Vietnamese Party chief to Indonesia since 2017. Accompanied by a high-level Vietnamese delegation, Lâm is expected to focus on boosting trade, investment, and business cooperation, including meetings with business communities from both nations.

The ambassador expressed his hope that the visit would mark a new chapter in bilateral relations, with both countries striving towards the shared goal of becoming high-income nations by 2045.

Looking ahead, he anticipated the signing of several memoranda of understanding covering a wide array of sectors, including politics, economy, technology, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, education, and agriculture.

He highlighted the untapped potential for trade cooperation and noted the efforts of the Indonesia-Việt Nam Friendship Association in promoting cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

With their close and multifaceted relationship, Việt Nam and Indonesia are well-positioned to exert a positive influence on Southeast Asia, contributing to regional stability amid global uncertainties. — VNS