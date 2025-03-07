Transformation and innovation be key to accelerating gender equality: UN Women representative

The UN Women Country Representative in Việt Nam, Caroline Nyamayemombe, was interviewed by the Tin Tức (News) newspaper about women and girl empowerment on the occasion of the International Women’s Day March 8.

Would you make some comments on Việt Nam's achievements in the areas of gender equality, women, peace and security. At the international level, what significant contributions has Việt Nam made in this field?

Last year, I started by expressing my admiration for Việt’s commitment to achieving gender equality and women’s empowerment, as demonstrated by its improving global ranking.

This year I commend Việt Nam for taking its seat at the UN Women Executive Board and standing up as an ally to the unfinished work of empowering women, protecting their rights and achieving gender equality.

At the first session of the board, Việt Nam’s statement advanced the importance of building international solidarity for empowering women and girls so that they are not left behind. It pointed out emerging priorities that need to be embraced such as women’s participation in science and technological advancements. Such global leadership is paramount at this juncture of global transformations.

Looking at the legislative calendar for 2025-2026, I note Việt Nam’s continued thrust to strongly mainstream gender in its laws and reform critical laws that can reinforce Việt Nam’s commitment to equal rights and opportunities for women and men. For example, the Social Insurance Law, the Employment Law and upcoming considerations for the Gender Equality Law, SME law, State Budget Law. All of these are progressive steps.

For peace and security, Việt Nam’s National Action Plan highlights international cooperation, reaffirming Việt Nam’s dedication to working with the global community to advance the WPS agenda and global peace. Over the year, there have been various collaborations towards this vision with both Ministry of National Defense and Ministry of Public Security.

At the just-ended ASEAN Future Forum 2025, the inclusion of a roundtable session on women, peace and security: digital inclusion for sustainable peace demonstrates how Việt Nam is advancing its leadership of the WPS agenda regionally and locally in the new era.

Lastly, Việt Nam completed its 30-year national review of implementing the Beijing Declaration on Women and its Platform for Action 2024. This review identified several other areas of progress we should celebrate. It also recognises that we still have to work toward’s full achievement of gender equality and empowerment of women as expressed throughout the 17 SDGs, and emphasised in SDG 5

We need more robust systems and capacities for effectively mainstreaming gender. We need more financing to realise the policy aspirations. We need data to measure our progress and make evidence-informed decisions. We still need more efforts to mobilise a whole of society approach to change harmful stereotypes and social norms that draw back women and girls.

All these are within reach for Việt Nam, given the determination that Việt Nam continues to show at the international level.

In the context of digitalisation and new challenges facing women, which recommendations do you have for Việt Nam to support and create opportunities for Vietnamese women in building a more just and compassionate society?

Việt Nam recognises that women are a significant catalyst for its prosperity and that women’s empowerment is thus pivotal to the attainment of sustainable economic and social development. The country’s policies consistently emphasise gender equality as a core principle. In the face of new challenges confronting the world such as climate change and digital and technological advancements, including AI, Việt Nam must take targeted, inclusive actions to translate commitments to substantive empowerment for women measured through their participation and benefit in both the digital economy and climate resilience efforts.

So, for a more just and compassionate society, I suggest three recommendations

First, enhance digital literacy and cybersecurity for women and girls. This entails expanding women-friendly digital training programs to bridge the gender gap in technology and cybersecurity awareness. Currently, women, particularly those in rural areas and ethnic minority communities, face barriers in accessing digital skills training and technology. Việt Nam also needs stronger laws and policies to prevent the rise in cyber violence and online harassment so that digital spaces are safe for all. This is particularly important for women and girls as cybercrime and cyber violence is currently disproportionately targeting them, thereby limiting their ability to fully participate in online platforms and digital economies.

Second, with a shift to a developed economy and a rapidly aging society, Việt Nam needs to accelerate policy and implementation of social protection frameworks that recognise and reduce unpaid care work for women. This entails expanding access to affordable childcare and elderly care services. Employers need to adopt workplace policies and practices that promote shared responsibility in caregiving and family responsibilities, such as parental leave, remote work options and flexible hours. Making such shifts will unlock women’s time and ability to pursue education, career opportunities, and high value entrepreneurship. This is critical for them to access STEM education and green jobs.

Third, improve financial inclusion for women. This requires developing financing mechanisms that make it easier for women entrepreneurs to access low-interest loans, grants, and venture capital to expand their businesses, access markets, and transition their business models to be more sustainable and resilient to climatic and economic shocks. It also includes increasing funding to women scientists to lead innovations in science and technology.

The theme for International Women’s Day on March 8, 2025, has been chosen as 'For All Women and Girls: Rights – Equality – Empowerment'. Could you elaborate on this?

The 2025 International Women’s Day theme 'For All Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment' calls for action that can unlock equal rights, power and opportunities for all and a future where no one is left behind. Central to this vision is empowering the next generation – youth, particularly young women and adolescent girls – as catalysts for lasting change.

This theme is particularly significant as 2025 marks the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, a landmark commitment to advancing women’s rights globally. While progress has been made, persistent inequalities remain, and this year’s theme highlights the urgency of accelerating action in three key areas:

Advance women’s and girls’ rights: Fight relentlessly for women’s and girls’ full range of human rights, challenging all forms of violence, discrimination, and exploitation.

Promote gender equality: Address systemic barriers, dismantle patriarchy, transform entrenched inequities and elevate the voices of marginalised women and girls, including young people, to ensure inclusivity and empowerment.

Foster empowerment: Redefine power structures by ensuring inclusive access to education, employment, leadership and decision-making spaces. Prioritise opportunities for young women and girls to lead and innovate.

At UN Women, we believe that transformation and innovation are key to accelerating gender equality. We must harness technology, invest in new solutions and empower women and girls to be leaders in shaping the future.

This International Women’s Day, let’s commit to bold action, embrace change and ensure that all women and girls – everywhere – have the rights, equality and empowerment they deserve. — VNS