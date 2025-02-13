Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam vows to advance gender equality, empower women

February 13, 2025 - 11:24
Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang called on the international community to boost actions to dismantle barriers and create an environment where women and girls can engage in and contribute more to science.
Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN) speaks at the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science in New York on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Quang Huy

NEW YORK — Việt Nam remains committed to working with the international community to further promote gender equality and empower women to unlock their full potential and turn aspirations and ambitions into reality, said Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN).

He made the remark at a celebration of the 10th anniversary of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science in New York on Tuesday, which gathered representatives from UN member states and international female astronauts, including Amanda Nguyễn, who could soon become the first Vietnamese-origin woman to travel to space.

Representing the Asia-Pacific region, Giang stressed that women’s progress hinges on the respect for the right to equality, diversity, and inclusivity, as well as empowerment, enabling women not only to participate but also to take on leadership roles, drive innovation, and catalyse meaningful changes.

With conflicts, violence, and discrimination still affecting women in many places globally, he called on the international community to boost actions to dismantle barriers and create an environment where women and girls can engage in and contribute more to science.

The ambassador also underscored Việt Nam’s efforts and achievements in promoting gender equality and creating equal opportunities for women to contribute to different aspects of society, particularly in science, innovation, and technology.

Amanda Nguyễn’s perseverance in overcoming adversity to pursue her dream of space travel is a testament to the intellect, capability, and resilience of Vietnamese women, Giang noted. — VNS

