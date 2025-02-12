Việt Nam seeks stronger cooperation in developing cultural industries: diplomat

PARIS — In the digital era, marked by the rapid advancement of technology and artificial intelligence, Việt Nam seeks to strengthen cooperation in developing and managing creative cultural products and services in the digital environment in an appropriate and effective manner, aligning with the nation’s sustainable development goals, Ambassador Nguyễn Thị Vân Anh, Vietnamese Permanent Representative to UNESCO, has said.

Addressing the 18th session of the Intergovernmental Committee of the 2005 UNESCO Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions (2005 Convention) in Paris on February 11, the diplomat stressed that Việt Nam considers culture as equally important as politics, economics, and society.

As Việt Nam enters a new era filled with aspirations and determination -- the era of the nation’s rise, the country consistently regards culture as the spiritual foundation of society and an intrinsic strength, and both a goal and a motivation for national development, she said.

Highlighting Việt Nam's cultural achievements in 2024, the ambassador emphasised the country's efforts in developing and perfecting the legal framework for cultural development, increasing investment in this area, and focusing on human resources development.

According to Anh, the Vietnamese National Assembly has given in-principle approval to the national target programme on cultural development for the 2025-35 period, with a total budget of VNĐ122.25 trillion (US$5 billion).

Additionally, in 2024, the Prime Minister issued Directive No. 30/CT-TTg on the development of cultural industries, she said, adding that VIệt Nam is also set to introduce a national strategy on developing cultural industries through 2030, with a vision toward 2045.

These initiatives serve as new driving forces to advance the country's cultural industries, the Vietnamese representative noted.

She reaffirmed Việt Nam's support and commitment to 2005 Convention, saying that Việt Nam is seeking continued support and cooperation from the international community in improving mechanisms and policies for the development of cultural and creative industries, integrating issues related to cultural development and creativity into national target programmes and international development cooperation programmes, and building a national data collection and integration system for cultural industries.

The four-day session saw the participation of Ministers of Culture, Ambassadors to UNESCO, representatives of National Commissions for UNESCO, national focal points for 2005 Convention, and representatives from organisations working in the cultural field.

This annual session aimed at discussing and agreeing on measures to promote the implementation of the Convention. Việt Nam participated in the meeting as a member of the Intergovernmental Committee of the 2005 UNESCO Convention in the 2021-25 tenure, which consists of 24 member countries. — VNA/VNS