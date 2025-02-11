Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

NA’s extraordinary session to open on Wednesday

February 11, 2025 - 20:53
In addition to organisational and personnel matters, the session will also focus on key economic and infrastructure issues.
The National Assembly Hall in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The 9th extraordinary session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) opens on Wednesday, with its activities taking place in person at the NA Hall in Hà Nội.

During the eight-day session, legislators will review and pass the drafts of the revised law on amendments and supplements to the laws on the organisation of the NA and of the Government, and the revised Law on Promulgation of Legal Documents

Other drafts to be mulled over and approved include several NA resolutions on state apparatus restructuring issues, the organisation of NA agencies, the number of members in the 15th NA’s Standing Committee, and the Government’s organisational structure and the number of members of the Government in the NA’s 15th term.

The legislature will also opine and make decisions on personnel matters within its jurisdiction.

Additionally, the session will focus on key economic and infrastructure issues, including adjustments to the country’s 2025 socio-economic development plan, targeting a GDP growth rate of at least 8 per cent.

The NA will discuss and make decisions regarding its resolutions concerning the pilot implementation of policies to resolve challenges in science, technology, and innovation as well as of special mechanisms for urban railway development in Hà Nội and HCM City.

Other matters on the agenda cover an investment policy for Lào Cai-Hà Nội-Hải Phòng railway project, special investment mechanisms for Ninh Thuận nuclear power project, an investment option for increasing charter capital of the Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) from 2024 to 2026, and emergency measures for the renovation and reconstruction of the presidential office headquarters at No 2 Lê Thạch, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội.

Both the opening and closing sessions of the session will be broadcast live by Vietnam Television (VTV) and the Voice of Vietnam (VOV). — VNA/VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Vietnamese naval ship joins naval exercise in Indonesia

The MNEK-25 is scheduled to take place over seven days, from February 16 to 22. It includes harbour drills and at-sea maneuvers, marine environmental protection, international fleet review, maritime security seminars, bilateral meetings, defence exhibitions, community medical care, and cultural exchange activities.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Japan hold 11th defence policy dialogue

Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoàng Xuân Chiến, Politburo member, member of the Standing Board of the Central Military Commission affirmed that Việt Nam is willing to cooperate with countries and international organisations for peace and development in the region and the world.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom