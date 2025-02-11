NA’s extraordinary session to open on Wednesday

HÀ NỘI — The 9th extraordinary session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) opens on Wednesday, with its activities taking place in person at the NA Hall in Hà Nội.

During the eight-day session, legislators will review and pass the drafts of the revised law on amendments and supplements to the laws on the organisation of the NA and of the Government, and the revised Law on Promulgation of Legal Documents

Other drafts to be mulled over and approved include several NA resolutions on state apparatus restructuring issues, the organisation of NA agencies, the number of members in the 15th NA’s Standing Committee, and the Government’s organisational structure and the number of members of the Government in the NA’s 15th term.

The legislature will also opine and make decisions on personnel matters within its jurisdiction.

Additionally, the session will focus on key economic and infrastructure issues, including adjustments to the country’s 2025 socio-economic development plan, targeting a GDP growth rate of at least 8 per cent.

The NA will discuss and make decisions regarding its resolutions concerning the pilot implementation of policies to resolve challenges in science, technology, and innovation as well as of special mechanisms for urban railway development in Hà Nội and HCM City.

Other matters on the agenda cover an investment policy for Lào Cai-Hà Nội-Hải Phòng railway project, special investment mechanisms for Ninh Thuận nuclear power project, an investment option for increasing charter capital of the Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) from 2024 to 2026, and emergency measures for the renovation and reconstruction of the presidential office headquarters at No 2 Lê Thạch, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội.

Both the opening and closing sessions of the session will be broadcast live by Vietnam Television (VTV) and the Voice of Vietnam (VOV). — VNA/VNS