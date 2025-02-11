Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Indonesia seek deeper collaboration

February 11, 2025 - 10:45
Cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, security and defence, people-to-people exchanges, and policy coordination in multilateral forums has grown deeper and more effective
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn & Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sugiono. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn had a telephone talk with Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sugiono on February 10, during which the two sides discussed measures to further bolster ties between the two countries.

Sugiono extended Lunar New Year greetings to leaders and people of Việt Nam, expressing his wish that bilateral relations will continue to grow and reach new heights in 2025.

He affirmed that Indonesia highly values its strategic partnership with Việt Nam and proposed that both sides continue to enhance substantial cooperation across all fields, including joint activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations (December 30, 1955 – 2025).

For his part, Sơn thanked Sugiono for the conversation and the fruitful exchange on shared interests. He commended the remarkable development of Việt Nam-Indonesia relations over the past 70 years, a relationship built on a strong foundation established by President Hồ Chí Minh, President Sukarno, and successive leaders of both countries.

He expressed his satisfaction with the progress made in bilateral strategic partnership, particularly the sustained political trust between the two nations. Cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, security and defence, people-to-people exchanges, and policy coordination at multilateral forums has grown deeper and more effective, he noted.

Both sides agreed to continue their close cooperation and to implement effectively the common perceptions reached by leaders of both countries.

In the near term, they plan to further enhance exchange of delegations, especially during Việt Nam's hosting of the ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) on February 25-26 and the Summit of the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals (P4G) on April 16-17.

They committed to strengthening comprehensive cooperation and mutual support at international forums and organisations, particularly ASEAN and the United Nations, to uphold ASEAN’s centrality.

On this occasion, Sơn reiterated his invitation to Sugiono to visit Việt Nam at the earliest opportunity. Sugiono graciously accepted the invitation. — VNA/VNS

