PM asks for prompt efforts to streamline inspection sector

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday called for swift actions to streamline Việt Nam’s inspection system, enhancing its effectiveness and efficiency.

Chairing the 11th meeting of the Government Steering Committee on the implementation of the 12th Party Central Committee’s Resolution No 18-NQ/TW on streamlining the political system’s organisational structure for improved efficiency, PM Chính emphasised that these efforts will help reduce overlaps and enhance the sector’s performance.

At the meeting, participants acknowledged that despite facing challenges, the Government Inspectorate and the broader inspection sector have made notable progress in recent years, particularly in addressing corruption, wastefulness, and other negative issues.

Between 2021 and 2024, inspectors uncovered economic violations totaling VNĐ573 trillion (US$22.56 billion) and involving 1,890ha of land. They recommended administrative actions against 32,000 organisations and 55,000 individuals, while referring 1,532 cases involving 1,212 individuals for criminal investigation.

However, they also pointed out that the inspection system is currently complex, with overlapping layers and inadequate efficiency.

Committee members proposed consolidating inspection agencies into a two-tier system that would operate at both national and local levels to improve efficiency.

PM Chính stressed that national and public interests must take precedence in any restructuring efforts, which must adhere strictly to Party guidelines and State policies.

"The restructuring must address existing inefficiencies, eliminate redundancies, and ensure that essential operations are not disrupted," he stated. "A major focus will be on appointing highly qualified, skilled, and principled personnel to lead the new inspection system."

He instructed the Government Inspectorate, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and other relevant agencies to finalise the restructuring proposal with clear, well-supported recommendations. The proposal will be reviewed by the Politburo before being submitted to the National Assembly.

Adjustments will continue to be made during the system's operation, with the goal of further improving its effectiveness and enforcement, he added. — VNS