PM works with Đà Nẵng's leaders to remove difficulties for projects

ĐÀ NẴNG – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had a working session with leaders of Đà Nẵng City on February 9 evening, seeking ways to remove difficulties for, speed up the implementation of projects and works in the central city, and strive to obtain a double-digit growth in 2025.

Secretary of the Đà Nẵng Party Committee Nguyễn Văn Quang reported that since the end of 2024, Đà Nẵng has determined that it will strive for growth of over 10 per cent and budget revenue increase of over 15 per cent in 2025.

To achieve this goal, Đà Nẵng city has focused on removing difficulties and obstacles and promoting the implementation of big projects with a total investment capital of over VNĐ150 trillion (nearly US$5.93 billion).

Along with that, Đà Nẵng has also focused on removing obstacles and difficulties to deploy many of the 1,340 projects in line with Resolution No.170/2024/QH15 of the National Assembly (NA).

According to the official, implementing specific mechanisms and policies, the city has completed a dossier to request the PM to issue a decision to establish a Free Trade Zone and build a Regional Financial Centre in Đà Nẵng.

The city is also urgently completing the shared infrastructure of Liên Chiểu port; proactively and actively deploying with higher goals than Resolution No.57-NQ/TW on developing science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation; actively mobilising social resources to renew and improve the quality of tourism products and services; and removing difficulties to deploy world-class resort complexes, creating a new look to attract domestic and foreign tourists.

Đà Nẵng proposed the PM, ministries and sectors to support the city's proposals to promptly and effectively implement the above programmes and projects so that the city can achieve a growth rate of over 10 per cent in 2025, joining the whole country in entering a new era, with a double-digit growth rate.

Concluding the working session, PM Chính requested the city to urgently complete the organisational re-arrangement according to Resolution 18-NQ/TW in February 2025, associated with the holding of party congresses at all levels, towards the city’s Party Congress; actively and effectively deploy Resolution 57-NQ/TW of the Politburo and the Government's Action Programme to implement Resolution 57 associated with Project 06; develop plans and scenarios for double-digit growth for each district, department, industry, and enterprise; and urgently complete the site clearance for Đà Nẵng - Quảng Ngãi expressway.

Welcoming Đà Nẵng city for proactively removing difficulties and obstacles in projects according to Resolution No.170 of the NA, the PM stated that the Government’s Party Committee and the NA’s Party Committee recently met and agreed to solve problems, including Đà Nẵng 's problems.

He requested Đà Nẵng city to discuss with the Ministry of National Defence to handle a number of issues related to defence land area, in the spirit of both serving socio-economic development and ensuring security and national defence.

The government leader welcomed the city’s proposal of specific and outstanding mechanisms and policies in investing in building the Free Trade Zone and the Regional Financial Centre in Đà Nẵng, adding that these mechanisms and policies must be submitted to ministries and sectors in February, to the Government in March, and to the NA in May.

He asked the municipal authorities to have guidelines to select investors worthy of Đà Nẵng's stature; build a strict, open, transparent and legal process to invest in building the Liên Chiểu port; and establish the city's innovation centre to contribute to promoting growth, training human resources, developing and attracting talents.

The PM noted that the planning of the LNG Thermal Power Plant needs to contribute to ensuring electricity for the whole region and re-emphasised the viewpoint of developing Chu Lai airport into a level-4F international airport as there are conditions to expand and upgrade it compared to the current Đà Nẵng airport. – VNS