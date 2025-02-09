PM sets 10.5% growth target for Quảng Ngãi Province this year

QUẢNG NGÃI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính ordered Quảng Ngãi to strive for an economic growth target of 10-10.5 per cent in 2025 while working with local leaders on February 9 as part of his visit to the central province.

At the event, he laid stress on the need for innovative thinking, long-term vision, and bold action to transform Quảng Ngãi’s economic landscape, calling on the province to renew its traditional growth drivers – investment, export, and consumption – while embracing new economic models, including green economy, digital economy, circular economy, knowledge-based economy, night-time economy, and culture industry.

He asked the province to study, review, and craft mechanisms to mobilise resources and create motives for growth.

The Government leader acknowledged Quảng Ngãi's achievements in 2024, noting that the province met or exceeded all 25 of its socio-economic targets, contributing to the nation’s overall achievements.

He outlined three strategic breakthroughs the province must implement, namely perfecting institutional frameworks, developing comprehensive infrastructure, and training high-quality human resources for the new development period. PM Chính elaborated that infrastructure development should encompass transport, information technology, health care, education, and socio-cultural facilities while underscoring the significance of building clean and strong Party organisations, particularly at the grassroots level, ensuring social welfare through initiatives such as eliminating temporary and dilapidated housing, and reviewing delayed projects.

He also urged the province to expedite organisational restructuring in accordance with Resolution No.18 of the Party Central Committee, make preparations for Party congresses at all levels and the provincial 21st Party Congress, leading up to the14th National Party Congress. He specifically highlighted the importance of effectively implementing Resolution No.57 on breakthrough developments in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation.

He ordered competent ministries and sectors to join hands with Quảng Ngãi Province to remove bottlenecks and help the locality to capitalise on its potential for rapid and sustainable development.

Regarding the proposed Lý Sơn Airport project, PM Chính ordered Quảng Ngãi meticulously study the necessity of the project as well as its feasibility and efficiency, particularly exploring public-private partnership opportunities and tourism potential.

He expressed his confidence that with the support from ministries and sectors as well as the concerted efforts of the local Party organisation, administration, and people, Quảng Ngãi will successfully complete its mission this year.

Last year, the province’s GDP scale topped VNĐ132 trillion (US$5.21 billion), ranking 24th among the 63 provinces and cities. Its state budget revenue reached over VNĐ30 trillion, exceeding assigned target by 18.7 per cent and ranking 12th nationally. — VNA/VNS