Việt Nam always fosters friendship, cooperation with Cambodia: Ambassador

PHNOM PENH – Việt Nam always values and gives high priority to strengthening its solidarity and comprehensive co-operation with Cambodia, said newly-appointed Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyễn Minh Vũ when presenting his credentials to Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni in Phnom Penh on February 7.

At the reception, King Sihamoni expressed his belief that Vũ, with his extensive experience and strong determination, would have a successful tenure, fulfilling his duties and making active contributions to Việt Nam -Cambodia relationship.

Expressing pleasure at witnessing the growing bilateral friendship and cooperation across politics, diplomacy, national defence-security, economy, trade, tourism, and people-to-people exchange, he reaffirmed Cambodia's profound gratitude for Việt Nam 's invaluable assistance during its struggle for independence, particularly in thwarting the Pol Pot genocidal regime.

He believed that under the leadership of the Party, National Assembly and Government of Việt Nam, the fraternal Vietnamese people will continue to achieve even greater successes in the future.

Ambassador Vũ committed to making every effort in his new role to deepen the bilateral relationship, ensuring it becomes more substantive and effective, aligning with the vision of both nations’ leaders and the aspirations of their people.

He further voiced his belief that under the sound reign of King Sihamoni and the effective leadership of the Senate, National Assembly, and Government, the Cambodian people would continue to enjoy peace and stability, and achieve even greater successes in their journey to build a prosperous nation with growing stature on the global stage.

As a gesture of goodwill, he also extended an invitation from the high-ranking Vietnamese leaders to King Sihamoni and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath to visit Việt Nam soon in the near future.

In response, King Sihamoni, showed his heartfelt thanks to the Vietnamese leaders and wished the Vietnamese people continued success in their efforts to build and develop a prosperous and thriving nation. VNS