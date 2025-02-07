Prime Minister receives Pakistani Ambassador

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính received ongoing Pakistani Ambassador to Việt Nam Kohdayar Marri in Hà Nội on Friday.

Chính praised Ambassador Kohdayar Marri for actively fostering Việt Nam-Pakistan co-operation, particularly in culture, arts, and religion, strengthening mutual understanding.

He emphasised the untapped potential for collaboration, which should be explored to advance bilateral ties and contribute to regional peace and stability.

The PM urged the ambassador to bridge ministries, sectors, localities, and businesses, promote delegation exchanges, and resume bilateral cooperation mechanisms.

He called for stronger economic, trade, and investment ties while expanding collaboration in culture, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

Ambassador Marri expressed his honour in serving in Việt Nam and pledged to deepen bilateral relations for mutual benefit.

He noted growing interest from Pakistani businesses in the Vietnamese market and sought to strengthen connections between localities and enterprises.

He also emphasised diversifying cooperation initiatives and enhancing cultural and national image promotion efforts in both countries. — VNS